The Balance Myth – 96five Family Radio

I remember reading a story called Big Rocks First when I was a young adult. It’s always stuck with me:

“One day a teacher was speaking to a group of students. He pulled out an extremely large jar and set it on a table. Then he produced about a dozen big rocks and placed them, one at a time, into the jar.

When the jar was filled to the top and no more rocks would fit inside, he asked, “Is this jar full?”

Everyone said, “Yes.”

“Really?” he asked. “Let’s see.” He took out some gravel and dumped them in. He shook the jar, causing the pieces to fall into the spaces between the big rocks. He asked the students again, “Is the jar full?”

His class was catching on. “Probably not,” one of them answered.

“Very good!” he replied. He brought out a bucket of sand. He dumped the sand in and it went into all the spaces between the rocks and the gravel. Then he asked, “Is this jar full?”

“No!” the class shouted.

“Excellent!” he replied. Then he grabbed a pitcher of water and poured it in until the jar was filled to the brim.

The teacher looked intently back at the students and asked, “What is the point of this illustration?”

One student said, “You can always fit more things into your life if you really work at it.”

The teacher said “That’s true, but it’s not the point of this illustration.”

He said, “The point is, if you don’t put the big rocks in first…… would you have gotten any of them in?“

So what are your big rocks? Your family? Your career? Your health? Your studies? For me, God is my biggest rock and the person I want involved in all aspects of my life, not just some.

When our priorities are in order we give attention to the things (and people) we should and we let go of the things we can.

I regularly find myself having to let go of things that are good, for the things that are better.

The first thing to go in my own life is often social media or to be honest, this blog ha! Now, there’s nothing wrong with Instagram or Facebook but the amount of times I have found myself complaining I don’t have time to read the Bible or be alone with God, but realise I’ve blown at least an hour reading articles and watching random videos on the explore page.

The truth is, if you have time for Netflix and Instagram, you have time for God. You just haven’t made him a priority.

So, today instead of trying to balance everything that’s on your plate, don’t. Focus on the most important thing. Do that. Focus on the most important people. Love them. Put the big rocks in and stop allowing the sand to take up all the space.