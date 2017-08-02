60 St Margaret’s girls lop their ponytails for a good cause

In an incredible display of generosity, 60 St Margaret’s girls have cut off their ponytails to donate to those who have lost their hair due to a medical condition whilst also raising funds for Queenslanders affected by cancer.

Now in its third year, the Ponytail Project has gathered a groundswell of community support and attention raising over $47,000 for Cancer Council Queensland and the Minotti Trust (established in support of the family of a St Margaret’s staff member who lost her life to cancer).

The student-led initiative started in 2015 after a member of the St Margaret’s parent community was diagnosed with breast cancer. In its first year the project raised $20,000 for Cancer Council Queensland. Last year, $30,500 was raised.

During lunch today, more than 50 girls lined up to have their ponytails cut by hairdressers from Clayfield’s Boston Salon, who supported the event for the third consecutive year. It was a vibrant and lively event of hair cutting, braiding and cheering as each girl’s hair was cut, changing the lives of others one ponytail at a time.

St Margaret’s Principal, Ros Curtis said the school has always tried to instill in students that if they can make a difference, they should.

“We are very proud of the students’ generosity and motivation to make a difference in the lives of others,” she said.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Ms Chris McMillan commended the students on their efforts and dedication to the cause.

“With the help of the students at St Margaret’s Anglican Girls School, we are making a tangible difference in the fight against cancer and we cannot thank them enough.

“Funds raised enable Cancer Council Queensland to invest in vital cancer research, early detection and prevention programs, and local support services for Queenslanders affected by cancer,” Ms McMillan said.

A big congratulations to all of the students who lopped their ponytails today!