The Final Bell for Longest Serving Principal

By Christie MannThursday 16 Nov 201796five Afternoons

The final bell is ringing for Queensland’s longest-serving principal at the same school.

After 33 years, Pastor Ron Woolley is retiring from his role as Principal at Citipointe Christian College at Carindale, Brisbane.

There will be no more animal stories told at school assemblies when he finally hangs up his chalkboard duster (Yes, he still has one somewhere!)

96five’s Arthur Muhl congratulated Pastor Ron Woolley on the leadership, encouragement and inspiration he has given to thousands of students and their families, starting from that morning when he arrived at the school in 1985 at the age of 38…

