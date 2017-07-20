UPDATE: Stretton State College breaks world record to help fight brain cancer!

The Stretton State College Community has joined together this morning (quite literally) with charity ‘Hand in Hand’ to attempt the Guinness World Record for the longest chain of people clasping wrists – all to raise money to help fight brain cancer.

The Guinness World Record attempt took place this morning, and we have some great news – they broke the record!

Hand in Hand – the charity behind the Guinness World Record is a 100% volunteer based, not-for-profit who provides support to families, adults and children affected by brain cancer and brain tumours. They raise awareness and funds to help find a cure. All proceeds raised will go towards funding a children’s book on the Brain tumour journey from diagnosis to treatment through a gold coin donation for all participants.



Who held the previous Guinness World Record?

The longest chain of people clasping wrists consisted of 2,950 participants and was achieved by Telenor Pakistan employees and Beaconhouse School System students in Islamabad, Pakistan, on 29 September 2016.

The attempt was organised to celebrate Telenor’s 5th Customer First Day and to promote safe internet usage and stop digital bullying.

The process of determining a new World Record can take up to 12 weeks, so the Stretton community is celebrating its unofficial win in the mean time – a whopping 3,300 people holding hands at once!

Hand in Hand fighting brain cancer.

Hand in Hand was set up by one of the Stretton State College school mums, Carolyn Oldano, following the brain cancer death of her husband Michael last year. Carolyn and Michael’s son Jordan is now in grade 7 at the College.

Dedicated to providing support to each and every person diagnosed with brain cancer, to nurture and to help them through their individual journeys, Hand in Hand are a 100% volunteer based non for profit charity.

