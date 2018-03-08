International Women’s Day Poem

Women make up over 50% of the population in Australia and today we celebrate them.

Thursday, March 8 is International Women’s Day. This morning 96five’s Nicky honoured women by reading a poem reflecting on how God made women uniquely, for a unique purpose. Check it out below!

WOMAN. 

When God created woman he was working late on the 6th day…….
An angel came by and asked.” Why spend so much time on her?”

The Lord answered. “Have you seen all the specifications I have to meet to shape her?”
She must function in all kinds of situations,
She must be able to embrace several kids at the same time,
Have a hug that can heal anything from a bruised knee to a broken heart,
She must do all this with only two hands,”
She cures herself when sick and can work 18 hours a day”
THE ANGEL was impressed” Just two hands…..impossible!

And this is the standard model?”
The Angel came closer and touched the woman”
“But you have made her so soft, Lord”.
“She is soft”, said the Lord,
“But I have made her strong. You can’t imagine what she can endure and overcome”
“Can she think?” The Angel asked…
The Lord answered. “Not only can she think, she can reason and negotiate”

The Angel touched her cheeks….“Lord, it seems this creation is leaking! You have put too many burdens on her”
“She is not leaking…it is a tear” The Lord corrected the Angel…
“What’s it for?” Asked the Angel
The Lord said. “Tears are her way of expressing her grief, her doubts, her love, her loneliness, her suffering and her pride.”…
This made a big impression on the Angel,

“Lord, you are a genius. You thought of everything.
A woman is indeed marvellous”
Lord said. “Indeed she is.
She has strength that amazes a man.
She can handle trouble and carry heavy burdens.
She holds happiness, love and opinions.
She smiles when she feels like screaming.
She sings when she feels like crying, cries when happy and laughs when afraid.
She fights for what she believes in.
Her love is unconditional.
Her heart is broken when a next-of-kin or a friend dies but she finds strength to get on with life”
The Angel asked: So she is a perfect being?
The lord replied: No. She has just one drawback
“She often forgets what she is worth”.
– Author Unknown.

 

 

