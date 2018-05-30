Overcoming the Heartaches of Life

By 96five Network Contributors Wednesday 30 May 2018

By: Focus On The Family

In today’s image-obsessed culture, it’s easy to forget that you’re beautiful to God, inside and out. 

When the Homecoming King teased young Sheri Rose Shepherd about her weight, she was wounded to the core. She lost weight, quit doing drugs, and even became a beauty queen. But, as successful as she was on the outside, she was still miserable on the inside.

Part 1

Listen:

Part 2

In this second part of “Focus on the Family,” Sheri Rose Shepherd, a young beauty pageant winner, shares her addiction to approval, and how she needed it in order to feel beautiful. Even still, she felt ugly inside. Hear her story of hope and healing.

Podcast supplied with thanks to Focus on the Family Australia.

About the Author: Focus on the Family provides relevant, practical support to help families thrive in every stage of life.

