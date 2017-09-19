It’s Duck Season in Brisbane – in the name of cancer research! By Christie Mann Tuesday 19 Sep 2017

Australia’s biggest yellow duck ‘Quackers’ will migrate to the Brisbane River for his 11th consecutive year on Friday 22 September 2017, marking the start of the PA Research Foundation’s annual Duck Season for cancer research.

The cancer fundraising and awareness campaign, ‘Give Cancer the Quack’ will culminate at the Summertime Riverfest featuring Australia’s Biggest Duck Race on Saturday 21 October. Funds raised during the campaign will support life-saving cancer research at the PA Hospital Campus.

The 10m wide x 10m high giant inflatable duck will be towed up the Brisbane River by the Bhagwan crew from Murrarie to Eagle Street Pier CBD, where he will proudly make his nest and settle in for the next ten days.

Quackers is Brisbane’s iconic mascot for cancer research, flying the flag for people and their families who have been touched by cancer, engaging our community to raise funds to provide early cancer diagnostic tools and improved cancer treatments with the ultimate goal to stop cancer.

So find a perch on the banks of the Brisbane river to watch one of Brisbane’s brightest and happiest epic sized icons make his way upstream for an epic cause – help Give Cancer the Quack!