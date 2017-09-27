Riverfire is this Saturday! Arthur Muhl speaks with the man behind the fireworks – “Forch”! By 96five Wednesday 27 Sep 2017

Article written by 96five intern – Stephanie Acraman

Sunsuper Riverfire is finally here!

Don’t miss out – this Saturday night (30/09) prepare yourself for the firework spectacular set to amaze Brisbane!

However, behind every show is a talented team of individuals who set the stage for the annual firework display who often go largely unrecognised for their incredibly talented efforts.

Meet Fortunato (Forch) Foti, Director of Foti International Fireworks Pty Ltd – a man who was born into the family business, and has been creating the Riverfire firework display for the past 13 years.

“We get a buzz out of it and hopefully the audience does too,”

Logistically, Riverfire is one of the most intricate shows because of the number of locations involved. Fireworks have been set to launch from six barges on the river as well as various bridges and rooftops.

“You can’t put a price on enjoyment – it’s just the way it is.”

The display will see thousands flock to popular riverside locations such as Southbank and Kangaroo point for the annual spectacle that will feature roughly 5,000 aerial shells and 25,000 ground based effects – a sure design for an incredible night!

“We get a buzz out of it and hopefully the audience does too!”

Don’t miss the 20 minute Sunsuper Riverfire firework extravaganza this Saturday night starting at 7:00pm which can be viewed from any point on the river.

Listen to Fortunato Foti’s interview with 96five’s Arthur Muhl above!