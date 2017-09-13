TACO BELL IS COMING TO BRISBANE!

Wednesday 13 Sep 2017

TACO
Article written by 96five Intern – Stephanie Acraman

THIS IS NOT A DRILL!!

If you thought Fast Food couldn’t get any better, IT JUST DID!

Get ready to welcome the new Taco Bell store hitting North Brisbane in the near future, which will apparently be located on the Annerley Sizzler site, according to The Courier-Mail.

Plans were passed through Brisbane City Council in May for the American chain to take the spot of Sizzler which officially closed its doors in July.

This may be the best news since the loss of Cheesy Bread (RIP Sizzler).

If you want to do some research on what you might want to try first – check out their menu here.

