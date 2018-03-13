Possible Cyclone for South East Queensland!

By Kathryn RichmondTuesday 13 Mar 201896five Breakfast

Wild weather is being forecast for coastal South-east Queensland over the next few days with a possible cyclone in the making.

Channel 7 meteorologist Tony Auden explained the situation to Ken, Nicky and Steve earlier this morning. Listen in above.

Tony Auden predicts that the large low over the Coral Sea will be named into a Cyclone later today or tomorrow. As it heads toward the South East QLD coast, it is predicted to weaken, producing large waves and strong winds for coastal areas. Brisbane won’t see much rain unless the predicted Cyclone manages to cross the coast.

Make sure you are storm ready! Check out the Storm Ready Website for how to prepare!

