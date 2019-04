On the 24th of April, we will remember them.

“They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old;

Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning

We will remember them.”

Find a local ANZAC Day service near you!

Brisbane City

For more information on these events head here or go to the RSL Website

Dawn service: 4.28am, Shrine of Remembrance, Anzac Square, Ann Street.

Brisbane Anzac Day Parade : 10am-1.00pm

Southern Suburbs

Ashgrove March: 7.10am, Service: 7.45am

Beenleigh Dawn Service: 5.30am, March 10.30am, Main Service 11am

Beaudesert Dawn Service 4.20am, March 11.30am

Coorparoo RSL March: 7.45am, Service 8.15am

Corinda Dawn Service 5.15am,

Graceville March: 7am, Service: 7.30am

Holland Park March: 6.45am, Service: 7.15am

Jimboomba Dawn Service: 4.30am, March: 7am, Service: 7.30am

Kenmore March 7.45am, Main Service 8.30am

Logan Central Dawn Service: 5.30am, March: 8.30am, Service: 9am

Logan Village Dawn Service: 4.28am, March: 9.30am, Service: 10am

Manly Dawn Service 4.15am, Main Service 8am

Mt Ommaney Dawn Service: 4.30am, March: 8am, Service: 8.15am

Sherwood Dawn Service 6.30am

Tarragindi March: 6.15am, Dawn Service: 6.30am

Wynnum Dawn Service: 5am, March: 9am, Service: 9.30am

Northern Suburbs

Ashgrove March: 7.30am, Service: 7.45am,

Annerley March 7am, Service 7.30am

Banyo March: 7am, Service: 7.15am,

Bardon Service 10.30am

Caboolture Dawn Service: 4.30am, March: 9.30am, Service: 10.30am

Chermside March 7.45am, Main Service 8.30am

Cleveland Dawn Service: 5.30am, March : 10.30am, Service: 11am

Deception Bay March 5.40am, Dawn Service: 6am,

Dutton Park: Main Service: 8.45am

Kallangur Dawn Service: 5.30am, March: 8.15am, Service: 9.30am

Kedron Dawn Service: 5.15am,

Mitchelton March: 6.15am, Dawn Service: 6.45am,

Nundah Dawn Service: 6.30am, March: 8.15am, Service: 8.30am

Norman Park Dawn Service 6am

Redcliffe Dawn Service: 5am, March: 9.30am, Service: 10.30am

Samford March: 7.15am, Service: 8.15am

The Gap Dawn Service 5.40am, March 9am, Main Service 9.30am

Toowong Dawn Service: 4.30am

Zillmere Main Service 7.30am

Ipswich

Amberley Dawn Service: 5.30am

Booval March: 7.55am, Service: 8.00am

Brassall Dawn Service: at 4.27am

Bundamba Dawn March: 4.15am, Dawn Service: 4.27am, March 9am, Service 9.15am

Ebbw Vale Dawn Service: 4.15am, Service: 8.30am

Goodna Dawn Service: 4.27am, March: 8am, Service 8.30am

Grandchester Service: 6.00am

Ipswich @ The RSL Memorial Gardens Dawn Service: 4.27am, March 8.20am, Service: 8.30am

Ipswich@ Limestone Hill Service: 6.30am

Marburg Service: 7.30am

North Ipswich March: 7.15am, Service: 7.30am, 10.45am March, 11.30am Service

One Mile Service: 9.30am

Redbank Dawn Service: 4.27am, Service: 11am

Redbank Plains Dawn Service at 4.27am, March: 9.20am, Service 9.30am

Rosewood Dawn March: 4.15am, Dawn Service: 4.27am, March: 9am, Service: 9.30am

Springfield Central Dawn Service: 5.45am

Sunshine Coast

Buddina Dawn Service: 5.30am, March: 10.30am, Service: 10.40am

Caloundra Dawn Service: 5.15am, March: 8.30am, Main Service 9:15am

Maroochydore Dawn Service: 4.15am, Service: 9am

Mooloolaba Dawn Service: 5:00am

Mudjimba Dawn Service: 5.20am, March: 10.30am, Main Service: 11am

Woombye Dawn Service: 5:30am

Palmwoods Dawn Service: 4:30am

Nambour Dawn Service: 5.15am, March: 8.55am, Service 9.15am

Yandina March: 10.45am, Service: 11am

Mapleton – Montville Dawn Service: 5:30am, March: 8:30am, Main Service: 8:45am, Road Closures: check site for details

Maleny – Witta Dawn Service: 4:30am, March: 10:30am, Main Service: 11:00am, Road Closures: check site for details

Buderim Dawn Service: 5:15am, March: 8:30am, Main Service: 9am

Verrierdale Dawn Service: 5:30am

Landsborough Dawn Service: 4:00am, March: 9am, Main Service: 9:30am

Kenilworth Dawn Service: 7:30am, March: 9am, Main Service: 9:05am

Kawana Waters – Buddina Dawn Service: 4:30am, March: 10:30am, Main Service: 11:00am

Glasshouse Mountains Dawn Service: 6am, March: 10:45am, Main Service: 11:30am

Eumundi Main Service: 8:20am

Coolum – Peregian Dawn Service: 5:20am, March: 5:45am

Beerwah Dawn Service: 4:30am, Main Service: 10:00am

Alexandra Headland Main Service: 11:00am

Check website for further details on road closures and service locations here.

Gold Coast

For more information on these ANZAC events, and other events not listed for the Gold Coast, head to the RSL website and enter your suburb here

Burleigh Heads Dawn Service: 4.15m, March: 9.15am, Service 10am

Currumbin Dawn Service: 4.30am, March: 10.30am, Service 11.15am

Nerang Dawn Service: 4.45am, March 9.40am, Main Service 10.30am

Runaway Bay Dawn Service: 4.45am, Main Service 10am

Southport Dawn Service: 4.40am, March: 8.40am, Service :9am

Surfers Paradise Dawn Service: 5.30am, March: 12pm, Main Service 12.30pm

Upper Coomera Service: 10.50am

Check the website for further details on road closures and service locations here.