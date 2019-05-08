How in God’s Name Should I Vote? Podcast Now Available By 96five Wednesday 8 May 2019

By: Andrew Morris

We Australians can be a funny bunch – when it comes to politics we’re often more interested in the quality of our democracy sausage than the quality of our democracy.



Combine politics with faith, and then you’ve really got something combustible: the ultimate no-win, conversation-killing, relationship-wrecking social sin.

Or is it?

The ‘How in God’s Name Should I Vote?’ Podcast, with over 5 half-hour episodes, busts open this social phobia with host Andrew Palmer.

How to Listen

The host talks with key influencers from all sides of politics. They don’t tell you who to vote for, but explore some of the most compelling questions for Christians to think about:

Shouldn’t I just vote for the Christian guy?

What does it mean to use my vote for others?

What’s wrong with one-issue voting?

How do we maintain civility in our conversations, especially online?

How is social media influencing me?

After the election, how do I stay engaged?

What is the role of protest and activism?

Guests include:

Jim Wallis, American author of ‘God’s Politics’ and Editor of Sojourners Magazine

Tim Costello, executive director of Micah Australia and former CEO of World Vision

John Dickson, founding director of the Centre for Public Christianity

Max Jeganathan, Asia Pacific director for Ravi Zacharias International Ministries and former policy advisor to Bill Shorten

Brooke Prentis, spokesperson of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Justice Team for Common Grace

Carolyn Kitto, director of Stop the Traffik

John Anderson, former Deputy Prime Minister of Australia and former leader of the National Party

Mike Frost, author, theologian, and head of missiology at Morling College

Mark McCrindle, award-winning social researcher, best-selling author, and influential thought leader

Ruth Powell, director of the National Church Life Survey (NCLS)

Peter Martin, former economics editor of The Age newspaper

Martyn Iles, managing director of the Australian Christian Lobby

Jo Knight, national advocacy co-ordinator for TEAR Australia

Michael Kellahan, executive director of Freedom for Faith

Vikki Howorth, board member for Micah Australia and social justice pastor in the Baptist Churches of Australia

Brad Chilcott, founder of Welcome to Australia

