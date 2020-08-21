Authorities On Edge as Ipswich Coronavirus Cluster Grows – 96five Family Radio

Queensland Health authorities have said that the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre coronavirus cluster has now grown to seven.

This follows the positive test result of a 77-year old supervisor in the centre earlier this week.

As a result, Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young has put the following public health measures in place, effective immediately.

For the Greater Brisbane Area, that is local council areas of Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan, Redlands, Moreton Bay, Lockyer Valley and the Scenic Rim, gatherings in the home, outdoors, or any facility without a COVID safe plan are reduced to 10.

Aged care facilities will also be placed back into lockdown.

For the rest of Queensland gatherings will be limited to 30.

Contact tracers have been working through the night to identify close contacts of the new cases. Suburbs that the new cases are located in are Bundamba, Marsden, Carindale, North Ipswich and Forest Lake.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says she has concerns about this cluster as “people have been out and about in the community.”

Authorities are urging anyone with COVID symptoms to go and get tested. Information about testing centres can be found here.

Three new COVID-19 cases have also been detected in ships off the Queensland coast, but authorities have no concerns over these cases.