Barrister to Determine Eligibility of North Lakes Golf Course Redevelopment – 96five Family Radio

Barrister to Determine Eligibility of North Lakes Golf Course Redevelopment By 96five Monday 31 Aug 2020

The question of whether it’s possible to lodge an application to redevelop part of the former North Lakes Golf Course as a retirement village or aged care facility will be investigated by an independent barrister.

The barrister’s appointment follows the signing of a ‘Heads of Agreement’ document by both the golf course land owner and local residents group Save North Lakes Golf Course.

Moreton Bay Regional Mayor Peter Flannery said he hoped it would provide a way forward for everyone concerned.

“Given the differing views of residents and the land owner, Council has been more than happy to facilitate this agreement between the two parties,” he said.

“As the region’s new Mayor I’ve acknowledged the need to approach planning differently and I think this is a prime example of what can be achieved when all parties are willing to work together.

“At a minimum this process will save everyone involved a lot of time and money, at best this arrangement might even provide a way forward.

“Both parties have agreed to work collaboratively and in good faith, I certainly hope that will occur.”

The land at 33 Bridgeport Drive, formerly the North Lakes Golf Course, is a private landholding now owned by JH Northlakes Pty Ltd (JHN).

The ‘Heads of Agreement’ allows the independent barrister to consider the views of both parties, and provide them with their own opinion.

Division 4 Councillor Jodie Shipway said the future of The former North Lakes Golf Course land was one of the biggest issues raised by locals.

“The golf course land is at the heart of North Lakes and having this greenspace at the centre of our community is what many people have made investment and lifestyle decisions around,” she said.

“I know this issue has been a source of anxiety for many residents and hope that this proactive approach will bring clarity to those involved.

“I trust that these discussions continue to proceed in good faith, guided by the barrister.”