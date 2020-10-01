Bluey to Return for Third Season – 96five Family Radio

Ludo Studio’s Executive Producer of Bluey, Charlie Aspinwall said, “We’re so happy to be given this opportunity to make a third series of Bluey and look forward to working once again with the incredibly talented and hardworking team on brand new episodes, led by our brilliant show creator Joe Brumm.”

By 96five Friday 2 Oct 2020

The ABC, BBC Studios and Screen Australia have announced that the award-winning animation series Bluey has been greenlit for a new series.

Starring Australia’s favourite Blue Heelers, series three will commence production in Brisbane later this year and for the first time, will be audio described. There’s no telling what adventures Bluey, her family and friends will get up to in the new series.

The ABC’s Head of Children’s Production, Libbie Doherty said, “We are excited to confirm, that more Bluey is on its way! As we roll out this new season with heart-warming and hilarious new episodes, the excellent Ludo team will be hard at work again making series 3. Thank you to all Australians young and old who have loved Bluey as much as we do.”

BBC Studios’ Director of Children’s Content, Henrietta Hurford-Jones, said, “We’re blown away by how Bluey’s for real life has resonated with global audiences of all ages and can’t wait for more.”

Screen Australia’s Head of Production, Sally Caplan said, “It’s truly special that children around the globe have got to know and love such a quintessentially Australian program as Bluey, and we are very proud to support the accomplished team at Ludo Studio as they delight families with more adventures in series 3.”

In further Bluey news…Aussie kids and families can enjoy new episodes from series two from Monday October 26th daily at 8am (encore 6.20pm), but if you can’t wait until then, a special sneak peek episode of Bluey will drop for Grandparents Day, Sunday 25th October, paired with an earlier favourite, from 8am.