Brisbane to Host 2020 AFL Grand Final – 96five Family Radio

Main Image: The Brisbane Lions and GWS face off ahead of last year’s semi-final (AFL Photos)

Brisbane has been confirmed as host of the 2020 AFL Grand Final.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk welcomed the AFL’s decision saying Queensland is honoured – and ready.

“I want to thank the AFL, and especially the game’s fans in Victoria, for trusting Queensland with their most important event,” the Premier said.

“This will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so we are determined to give everyone a Grand Final they’ll never forget.”

Brisbane’s famous Gabba will host the Grand Final on October 24.

More than 30,000 fans will be allowed into the stadium under COVID-safe plans that have allowed the season to progress safely this year in Queensland.

It’s the first time a Grand Final will be held outside Victoria in 123 years.

The Premier said the decision is recognition of the hard work Queenslanders have done to slow the spread of the global pandemic.

“It’s economic boost for our state but this year’s season has also offered an opportunity to grow new fans for the game,” the Premier said.

“Rather than marking the end of a very difficult year I hope it marks the beginning of a whole new era.”

All participants are abiding by a strict COVID-safe plan including quarantine approved by Queensland’s Chief Health Officer.

Tourism Minister Kate Jones said the AFL Grand Final would be a welcome boost to the state.

“Very few industries have been as hard hit by COVID-19 as our tourism and events businesses, so to be able to host the AFL Grand Final in Queensland for the first time ever is a huge confidence boost,” she said.

“This is so much more than a game of footy, this is a chance to show Australia exactly what Queensland offers when it comes to being not only an events destination, but a tourist destination.

“While the successful staging of the grand final and the Brownlow Medal will be our focus, we will also use this opportunity to highlight Queensland’s tourism offering to encourage those who can travel to visit, and to help those who currently can’t come to start dreaming about their next holiday when restrictions ease.”

AFL Chief Executive Gillon McLachlan thanked the Premier and said that the AFL looked forward to working with the Queensland Government to stage the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final at the Gabba.

“It is the first time our grand final has been played outside of Victoria and we thank the Queensland Government and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk for the opportunity of moving the game to the Gabba and for their support in taking the game to as many people across the state as possible,” Mr McLachlan said.

“This has been a season like no other. Queensland welcomed our game and we look forward to now working with the Queensland Government to successfully stage the biggest event on the AFL calendar and share it with the community across Queensland.

“This is a really exciting opportunity for our code to take our biggest game to new audiences across Queensland and to also provide a lasting legacy for future generations.”