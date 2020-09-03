Care Army Volunteers Honoured at Governor’s Reception – 96five Family Radio

Main Image: The Brisbane Bronco’s Pat Carrigan and Minister for for State Development, Tourism and Innovation Kate Jones deliver a Care Army package to Adrienne and John Hollamby of The Gap.

Volunteers who signed on to help Queensland’s seniors through the Care Army have been honoured at a reception hosted by the Governor of Queensland His Excellency the Honourable Paul de Jersey AC.

Minister for Seniors Coralee O’Rourke thanked the almost 28,500 volunteers who signed on to the Care Army to help our seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When we announced the Care Army on April 1, thousands of Queenslanders from all ages and backgrounds across the state put up their hands to volunteer and help out our seniors,” Mrs O’Rourke said.

“This generosity and community spirit, just like the Mud Army following the floods in 2011, is what makes Queenslanders so great.

“Across the state there are thousands of examples of Care Army volunteers who have helped seniors with their grocery shopping, delivered their medications and helped them use technology to reconnect with family and friends.

“I offer my sincere thanks to every single one of the Queenslanders who signed up to be a part of this fantastic initiative.”

Care Army volunteers around Queensland were matched with seniors through local organisations and established networks.

Mrs O’Rourke said that in many cases, Care Army volunteers had not previously met the seniors they were assisting.

“The Care Army has helped seniors form social connections during a time of great social isolation and form new friendships that will last beyond the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.

“While the demand for Care Army volunteers has slowed down as COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted and seniors reconnect with their communities, Queenslanders can still play a role.

“Every one of us can take part in the biggest Care Army of all – our communities – and check in on our elderly neighbours, relatives and friends to see if they need assistance.

“The Community Recovery Hotline is also still active for seniors who need support and who may be in quarantine at home due to COVID-19.”

For more information or to register for the Care Army visit www.covid19.qld.gov.au/carearmy or call the Community Recovery Hotline on 1800 173 349.