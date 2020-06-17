 Christian Writer Timothy Keller Asks for Prayer After “Providential” Cancer Diagnosis – 96five Family Radio

Christian Writer Timothy Keller Asks for Prayer After “Providential” Cancer Diagnosis

By 96five Contributors Wednesday 17 Jun 2020

By: Clare Bruce

Author and pastor Tim Keller has asked for prayers as he announced on social media that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in its early stages.

Explaining that he “feels great and has no symptoms”, he has said that doctors found the cancer in what is known as an “incidental pickup” during tests for other things — a discovery that Keller described as “providential intervention”.

In a positive, faith-filled post on Facebook and Instagram, Keller said he would begin chemotherapy for pancreatic cancer next week, and that he has experienced the very close presence of God in this period of finding out about the cancer.

“I have terrific human doctors, but most importantly I have the Great Physician himself caring for me,” he writes. “Though we have had times of shock and fear, God has been remarkably present with me through all the many tests, biopsies, and surgery of the past few weeks.”

screenshot of timothy keller's facebook post which reads Less than 3 weeks ago I didn't know I had cancer. Today I'm headed to the National Cancer Institute at the NIH for additional testing before beginning chemotherapy for pancreatic cancer next week back in New York City. I feel great and have no symptoms. It was what doctors call an "incidental pickup," otherwise known as providential intervention. I have terrific human doctors, but most importantly I have the Great Physician himself caring for me. Though we have had times of shock and fear, God has been remarkably present with me through all the many tests, biopsies, and surgery of the past few weeks. If you are willing to pray for me, here are things to pray for: For God to use medical means or his direct intervention to make the cancer regress to the point of vanishing. For Kathy and me, that we use this opportunity to be weaned from the joys of this world and to desire God's presence above all. For my family to be comforted and encouraged. For the side effects of treatment to allow me to continue writing and speaking. Running the race set before me with joy, because Jesus ran an infinitely harder race, with joy, for me. (Hebrews 12:1-2) -Tim

Keller is the founder of Redeemer Presbyterian Church in New York City, and author of many books on apologetics and the Christian faith, such as The Reason for God, The Prodigal God, Counterfeit Gods, The Meaning of Marriage, Encounters with Jesus, and Walking with God Through Pain and Suffering. He co-founded Redeemer City to City, a church-planting organisation focused on urban ministry in cities around the world.

Keller has asked for prayer for himself, his wife and his family to be comforted and encouraged, and that he will be able to continue his work.

“If you are willing to pray for me, here are things to pray for:

For God to use medical means or his direct intervention to make the cancer regress to the point of vanishing.

For Kathy and me, that we use this opportunity to be weaned from the joys of this world and to desire God’s presence above all.

For my family to be comforted and encouraged.

For the side effects of treatment to allow me to continue writing and speaking.

Running the race set before me with joy, because Jesus ran an infinitely harder race, with joy, for me. (Hebrews 12:1-2)

-Tim”

Article supplied with thanks to Hope Media.

About the Author: Clare is a digital journalist for the Broadcast Industry.

Related Articles

Faith Shines Through in Dry Times: Christian Farmers Take a Hopeful Outlook

Wuhan Pastor for Prayer Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Update: Prayer4U Month. Plus, it’s not too late to send in your requests!

Pray Because You Need To

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

The Letterbox Project: Connecting Isolated Australians Through Old-Fashioned Letters

3 Keys to Asking Better Questions

Christian Writer Timothy Keller Asks for Prayer After “Providential” Cancer Diagnosis

Savoury Scones Recipe

‘Electric Blue’ Goes Cuban, and ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Turns Jazz, on Katie Noonan’s Latest Work

What the Final Class of 2020 Needs from You Right Now

Battle Cry 2020: Join the Brisbane Online Prayer Gathering This Wednesday Night

The Blessing Australia: How A Song and a Global Movement Unified Our Nation’s Churches