Coronavirus Update March 10th – 96five Family Radio

Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte has placed a lockdown on the country, extending conditions placed on the northern red zone to the whole country. Public gatherings have been suspended and strict travel restrictions have been announced.

QANTAS slashes flights, with eight A380’s grounded until September.

Two Sydney schools have been closed for the day, with three students at Willoughby Girls High School and St Patrick’s Dundas testing positive.

Queensland Health have published tips on how to look after your mental health during a crisis.

Coronavirus Health Information Line

Call this line if you are seeking information on novel coronavirus. The line operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

1800 020 080

Australian Government’s Response Plan – Download

The Australian Health Sector Emergency Response Plan for Novel Coronavirus (the COVID-19 Plan) guides the Australian health sector response. It includes an overview of the national approach and operational plan.

Australian Health Sector Emergency Response Plan for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Messages from Key Officials and Organisations

Australia’s Chief Medical Officer Press Conference, Monday 9 March

“What we’ve seen in Australia is that it’s a very mild condition,” Australia’s chief medical officer professor Brendan Murphy

World Health Organization

All of WHO’s COVID-19 Resources and Updates