Cultural Diversity Increases – Australia’s Latest Migration Data – 96five Family Radio

The latest migration data reveals Australia is increasingly culturally diverse. Three in ten Australians (29.7%) were born overseas according to the latest ABS migration data.

There really is no place like Australia, and with over 10 million households it is truly one of the best places to live on Earth. Australia is now home to 25.6 million residents, 7.5 million of which were born overseas revealing that our large island nation is really a global epicentre of cultural diversity.

Global concerns amongst our dispersed families

The closing of our international boarders due to COVID-19 in March 2020 has meant Australia’s net overseas migration (NOM) has stopped for an undefined period while the global pandemic grips almost every nation across the planet. Even though our international borders are closed, many Australians still have international concerns for globally dispersed families.

Top 10 countries of birth

The latest data reveals that in the year up to June 30, 2019 Australia’s population increased by 239,600 due to net overseas migration. The top ten nations reveal the increasing influence of Asian migration towards Australia and a shift away from historical European migration towards Australia.

The top ten countries of birth for Australian who were born overseas includes:

The future of migration towards Australia

Australia, at this point, has done very well in flattening the curve, saving lives, and stimulating the economy to save livelihoods. Global perceptions of Australia will improve due to the safety, speed and strength of our united people and strong leadership in government, business and the community through this unprecedented experience. The current borders are closed to migrants, however the future of Australia’s economic growth on the road out of COVID-19 will rely on migration and some global borders reopening when safe to do so from a health perspective. Until then, Australia’s population growth will only result from natural increase (births > deaths). It is likely, however, that the desirability of Australia will increase as we recover economically, socially and physically from a once in a century crisis.

