 Current Queensland COVID-19 Restrictions – 96five Family Radio

Current Queensland COVID-19 Restrictions

By 96five Monday 24 Aug 2020

In response to recent positive COVID-19 cases, a range of measures have been put in place by the Queensland Government as of 22 August 2020.

The following Local Government Areas (LGAs) have been listed as restricted areas:

You can find your local government area via the Queensland Electoral Commission’s website.

Changes for Residents in Restricted Areas

Changes for Residents in all Other Parts of Queensland

Contact Tracing

Urgent contact tracing is underway for the recently confirmed cases. Public contact tracing alerts will be issued as information becomes available. Any individuals who have been identified as close contacts will be contacted by the local Public Health Unit.

Businesses, Activities and Undertakings

If your business is operating under a COVID Safe plan, you are not affected by the latest restrictions announced on 22 August 2020 for the Greater Brisbane and Ipswich areas.  This includes businesses operating under a COVID Safe Industry Plan, a COVID Safe checklist, COVID Safe Site Specific Plan or COVID Safe Event Plan.

You are reminded to ensure that your staff and customers observe social distancing, ensure customer details are retained, and ensure that any staff or customers who are showing any symptoms do not enter your premises.

Health Advice

To prevent the spread of COVID-19:

  • Stay home if you are sick
  • If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, no matter how mild, get tested
  • Stay 1.5 metres away from other people—think two big steps
  • Wash your hands with soap and water, or hand sanitiser
  • Leave a location if it is crowded.

If you have any concerns about your health, contact your doctor or contact 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84).

Related Articles

COVID-19 Case Identified in Ipswich

Public Health Alert – Brisbane Youth Detention Centre Cluster [UPDATED LIST]

Staff, Patients & Visitors to Wear PPE in Greater Brisbane Hospitals

Three New COVID Cases and Queensland Puts Restrictions on Sydney Travellers

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

Staff, Patients & Visitors to Wear PPE in Greater Brisbane Hospitals

The God-Dream that Saved a Drought Stricken Farm

Aid Agencies, Celebrities, Churches and Leaders Get Behind the ‘End COVID For All’ Campaign

Pumpkin Scones

Public Health Alert – Brisbane Youth Detention Centre Cluster [UPDATED LIST]

How to Empower Your Thinking with a Strategic Mindset

Current Queensland COVID-19 Restrictions

Public Health Alert: Southside Locations as at August 23rd