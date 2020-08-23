Current Queensland COVID-19 Restrictions – 96five Family Radio

The following Local Government Areas (LGAs) have been listed as restricted areas:

You can find your local government area via the Queensland Electoral Commission’s website.

Gatherings in private homes and public spaces will be restricted to a maximum of 10 people. These limits do not apply to businesses operating under a COVID Safe plan.

Residential aged care and disability accommodation facilities have restrictions on visitors and residents leaving the facility

Hospitals have been asked to restrict visitors as soon as possible

Hospital emergency departments, aged care facilities and disability accommodation facilities will use Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including face masks and gloves to treat all patients and residents.

Changes for Residents in all Other Parts of Queensland

Gatherings in private homes and public spaces will be restricted to a maximum of 30 people. These limited do not apply to businesses operating under a COVID Safe plan.

Contact Tracing Urgent contact tracing is underway for the recently confirmed cases. Public contact tracing alerts will be issued as information becomes available. Any individuals who have been identified as close contacts will be contacted by the local Public Health Unit.

Businesses, Activities and Undertakings

If your business is operating under a COVID Safe plan, you are not affected by the latest restrictions announced on 22 August 2020 for the Greater Brisbane and Ipswich areas. This includes businesses operating under a COVID Safe Industry Plan, a COVID Safe checklist, COVID Safe Site Specific Plan or COVID Safe Event Plan.

You are reminded to ensure that your staff and customers observe social distancing, ensure customer details are retained, and ensure that any staff or customers who are showing any symptoms do not enter your premises.

Health Advice

To prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Stay home if you are sick

If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, no matter how mild, get tested

Stay 1.5 metres away from other people—think two big steps

Wash your hands with soap and water, or hand sanitiser

Leave a location if it is crowded.

If you have any concerns about your health, contact your doctor or contact 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84).