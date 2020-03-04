Deadly Tornados Leave A Trail of Destruction Across Nashville and Tennessee – 96five Family Radio

25 people have been killed in Nashville and other parts of Tennessee, with a state of emergency being declared after a series of tornados ripped through Nashville and other parts of the state.

Nashville officials are reporting around 50,000 residents are without power, and that dozens of buildings have collapsed. In some areas wind speeds reached 250 kilometres per hour, with the aftermath resembling a war zone.

The city is the epicentre for both Country Music and Christian Music in the United States, with many artists from both genres reaching out to locals and fans on social media.

Sending my love to Nashville! I am praying for all of those affected by the terrible storm. https://t.co/5WhBLm6Ode — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) March 3, 2020

Matt Smallbone is an Australian pastor who leads the East Nashville Church of the City, and said that his original church building had been destroyed in the tornado.

In a video posted to Facebook Matt also said the the iconic Five Points area of East Nashville was unrecognisable.

Despite the devastation Nashville residents are standing alongside each other, and committing to help rebuild their community. Nashville Mayor, John Cooper said that the website for volunteer organisation Hands on Nashville had crashed three times under the weight of new volunteer sign ups.