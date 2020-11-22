Do You Have O+ or A+ Blood? You Are Needed! – 96five Family Radio

Australian Red Cross Lifeblood has issued an urgent appeal for 16,000 additional people to give blood or plasma during the next two weeks.

Monday 23 Nov 2020

All blood and plasma types are needed, but in particular, Lifeblood’s supplies of O+ and A+ blood have now dropped to two days’ supply, meaning stocks of Australia’s two most common blood types are under real pressure.

Even though social restrictions continue to ease and more businesses are able to again open their doors, Lifeblood is seeing fewer donors making appointments and 1,200 donors cancelling or not turning up to their donations every day.

Do you know how many donors are needed every week?

31,000! That’s right 31,000 donations are needed every week across Australia to help patients in times of trauma, major surgery, cancer treatment, pregnancy and a host of other situations.

“We saw the absolute best of the community throughout the pandemic with donors continuing to come in, however, this recent trend of decreasing appointments and increasing cancellations is concerning” said Lifeblood Executive Director Cath Stone.

Around 71% of the Australian population has an O+ or A+ blood type, which means these are also the most commonly used for patients in need.

“Even if you don’t know what blood type you have, we still need you – we need all blood types every day.”

Donor centres are safe to visit.

With strict social distancing, cleaning and donor eligibility measures still in place. Only healthy people are eligible to give and even more stringent wellness checks prior to appointments, including temperature checking have been introduced.

New and existing donors are welcome. Book a donation here, call 13 14 95 or download the Donate Blood app.

