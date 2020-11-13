Easing of Queensland COVID Restrictions – 96five Family Radio

Dr Jeannette Young said the good work under COVID-19 Safe Plans had helped move Queensland to further ease restrictions early.

By 96five Friday 13 Nov 2020

Main Image: Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk & Deputy Premier Steven Miles

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced a further easing of restrictions as Queensland continues its recovery from the pandemic.

From 4pm Tuesday, November 17:

Gatherings : increase gatherings in homes and public spaces from 40 to 50 across Queensland

: increase gatherings in homes and public spaces from 40 to 50 across Queensland Indoor premises : increase from one person per four square metres to one person per two square metres (eg restaurants, cafes, pubs, clubs, indoor play areas, museums, art galleries, places of worship, convention centres and parliament house

: increase from one person per four square metres to one person per two square metres (eg restaurants, cafes, pubs, clubs, indoor play areas, museums, art galleries, places of worship, convention centres and parliament house Weddings : up to 200 people can attend a wedding and all guests can dance

: up to 200 people can attend a wedding and all guests can dance Funerals : Up to 200 people can attend a funeral

: Up to 200 people can attend a funeral Indoor events: seated, ticket venues to increase from 50% to 100% (eg theatre, live music, cinemas and indoor sports) Performers can reduce distance from audience from 4m to 2m except choirs which remain at 4m from audience

seated, ticket venues to increase from 50% to 100% (eg theatre, live music, cinemas and indoor sports) Performers can reduce distance from audience from 4m to 2m except choirs which remain at 4m from audience Outdoor events: increase outdoor events from 1000 to 1500 with a COVID safe checklist (larger events require a COVID safe plan)

increase outdoor events from 1000 to 1500 with a COVID safe checklist (larger events require a COVID safe plan) Open air stadiums : Increase seated Capacity from 75% to 100%

: Increase seated Capacity from 75% to 100% Outdoor dancing: outdoor dancing allowed (eg outdoor music festivals)

The opportunity exists to fill the Cauldron for Origin 3.

The Premier said these were sensible steps back to normality after Queensland recorded 60 days without a locally acquired case.

“This is the result of the hard work of Queenslanders,” the Premier said.

“Other countries are experiencing third waves with increasing numbers of daily cases.

“Queenslanders are able to enjoy our Queensland way of life and we have to keep up the good work.”

The changes will come into effect at 4pm on 17 November 2020.

Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Yvette D’Ath said the pandemic isn’t over so we have to stay vigilant.

“We can’t forget the basics,” the Minister said.

“That means keep up social distancing, stay home if you’re sick and maintain basic hygiene.”

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said the good work of businesses and venues under COVID-19 Safe Plans, such as collecting contact details, complying with occupant density numbers, and providing hand sanitiser, had helped move Queensland to further ease restrictions early.

“Queensland’s COVID Safe plans have worked well to keep our community safe and help keep life as normal as possible,” Dr Young said.

“COVID Safe Plans will be reviewed and updated in line with the further easing of restrictions, and government departments will work with their stakeholders to do this.”