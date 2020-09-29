Fallen Officers Honoured Ahead of Police Remembrance Day – 96five Family Radio

Police are special people, they run towards danger to keep the rest of us safe. And sometimes, tragically, they make the ultimate sacrifice.

By 96five Tuesday 29 Sep 2020

Main Image: Police dogs join the Gold Coast NPRD March in 2019 (Supplied).

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Minister for Police Mark Ryan joined Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll to honour and remember fallen officers of the Queensland Police Service at a candlelight vigil last night in Brisbane.

Representatives from the families of fallen officers gathered at the Queensland Police Service Memorial at dusk where the Premier, Commissioner Carroll and Minister Ryan lit candles in memory of those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice, ahead of National Police Remembrance Day which is commemorated today.

The Premier said she was extremely grateful for the work police did on behalf of all Queenslanders.

“Police are special people, they run towards danger to keep the rest of us safe.

“And sometimes, tragically, they make the ultimate sacrifice.

“It is up to all of us to make sure that sacrifice is honoured.”

Commissioner Carroll said that despite current circumstances, it was extremely important to come together and honour those officers who were no longer with us.

“Having the opportunity to dedicate time on the eve of National Police Remembrance Day to our families who feel the loss of their loved ones every day is so important,” Commissioner Carroll said.

“We are coming together to reflect on the sacrifice and unwavering commitment our fallen officers displayed for the safety of Queensland.

“Their deaths have not only had an impact on their loved ones but also the Service and the community.

“We will continue to gather to honour their sacrifice and memory and to make it known that they will never be forgotten.”

Minister Ryan said that the evening represented an important tradition in the lead up to National Police Remembrance Day in Queensland.

“The candlelight vigil means we are here for the family, the friends, the colleagues and the community members who have been touched by the brave and courageous officers who have been killed in the line of their duties,” Minister Ryan said.

“I also light my candle in tribute to members of the Service, both sworn and unsworn along with retired and former members who have passed away in the past 12 months.

“They represent an honourable commitment to serving the people of this state and for that, we reflect, we pause, and we hold their memory dear.”

Members of the community are encouraged to pay tribute by wearing a blue ribbon. Blue ribbons are available from any police station for a small donation, with proceeds going towards charities; Queensland Police Legacy and Community Supporting Police.

Further information on National Police Remembrance Day can be found here: https://www.police.qld.gov.au/national-police-remembrance-day