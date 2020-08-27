 Hope Blooms in King George Square for Daffodil Day – 96five Family Radio

Hope Blooms in King George Square for Daffodil Day

By 96five Thursday 27 Aug 2020

Hope will bloom this Friday as Cancer Council Queensland inflates the world’s largest daffodil in King George Square to mark Daffodil Day for 2020.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Ms Chris McMillan will be joined by Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner and Assistant Minister for Waste Reduction and Environment Management Trevor Evans in the square to raise awareness of the iconic fundraiser.

Cancer Council’s Daffodil Day Appeal, which is raising funds for life-saving cancer research, is taking place throughout August, culminating with a giving day on the official Daffodil Day on Friday, August 28.

The tradition of selling fresh daffodils and pins at physical sites across Queensland was unfortunately cancelled due to COVID-19, with Cancer Council Queensland calling for online donations in lieu of the merchandise sales.

Thanks to investment in research, there have been advancements in cancer prevention, screening and treatment – helping to increase survival rates from 53 per cent in the 1980s to 72 per cent today.

However, there are still cancers with low survival rates and limited treatment options that need more funding.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Ms Chris McMillan said Daffodil Day was the perfect opportunity to show support to for those affected by cancer.

“The daffodil is the international symbol of hope for everyone affected by cancer,” Ms McMillan said.

“Money raised this Daffodil Day will give more than hope to people affected by cancer; it will fund vital cancer research that is saving lives every day.

“Every person who donates to the Daffodil Day Appeal this August will be helping us to continue investing in life-saving cancer research programs, giving hope for better treatments and early detection methods.”

To donate visit daffodildayappealqld.org.au or call 1300 65 65 85.

