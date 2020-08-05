 Massive Explosion In Lebanon’s Capital – 96five Family Radio

Massive Explosion In Lebanon’s Capital

By Shaliysh RobinsonWednesday 5 Aug 2020

The Prime Minister says he’s praying for those caught up in a massive explosion in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

At least one Australian is among more than 70 people killed.

Thousands of other people have been injured.

It’s not immediately clear what caused the explosion, but it occurred in an area housing highly-explosive materials.

Source: CNN

