Massive Explosion In Lebanon’s Capital – 96five Family Radio

The Prime Minister says he’s praying for those caught up in a massive explosion in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

At least one Australian is among more than 70 people killed.

Thousands of other people have been injured.

It’s not immediately clear what caused the explosion, but it occurred in an area housing highly-explosive materials.

During this time of uncertainty, the 96five team is committed to praying for you, our Brisbane community and the wider community. You can submit your confidential prayer request here…

Submit a Prayer Request