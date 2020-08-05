Miracles Day - All About Cataracts – 96five Family Radio

Miracles Day – All About Cataracts By Justin Rouillon Thursday 6 Aug 2020

Cataracts are the leading cause of blindness, responsible for just over half [51%] the cases of blindness around the world.

That’s around 62 million people – the majority of them living in developing countries.

A cataract is the milky clouding of the eye lens. Cataracts can occur in one or both eyes.

Reena’s Story

Trying to see with a cataract has been likened to fogging on a camera lens.

Cataracts reduce clear vision and if left untreated, can cause permanent, lifelong damage and blindness.

Blindness from cataracts is also avoidable in most cases, in fact the World Health Organisation reports that about 80% of vision impairment is considered avoidable.

Sadly, many people with cataracts in developing countries lack access to affordable eye care and surgery.

While cataracts are most commonly diagnosed among people aged 60 and up, it can occur in younger people and children too.

Children, especially, require early detection and treatment so their eyesight continues to develop normally.

Symptoms

The first, and main, symptom of cataracts is blurry vision.

Other symptoms can include:

Increased difficulty seeing at night

Sensitivity to light and glare

A need for brighter light when reading

Distortion or ‘double vision’ in the affected eye

Who is at Risk?

Some eye diseases, including cataracts, are hereditary.

Other causes of cataracts include:

Diabetes

Long-term and unprotected exposure to UV sunlight

Smoking

Eye trauma caused by injury

Surgery

The great news is that there are very safe surgical treatments available.

Cataract surgery involves an eye doctor (ophthalmologist) removing the clouded lens from the eye and replacing it with a clear, artificial lens. This lens is very durable and should last a lifetime.

If surgery on both eyes is required, procedures will be conducted separately and several weeks apart.

In most cases, people who have cataract surgery have better lifelong vision as a result.

