Museum of Brisbane to Reopen on Friday July 17th – 96five Family Radio

Museum of Brisbane to Reopen on Friday July 17th

By 96five Thursday 25 Jun 2020

The Museum of Brisbane will reopen its doors on 17 July with the launch of The Storytellers exhibition, a special City Hall LEGO Build and the debut of new Storytellers Walking Tours where you can explore your city through art, history and culture.

The Storytellers Exhibition

Ever wondered what it would be like to spend a night in Boggo Road Gaol, what Kangaroo Point has to do with kangaroos, or what went on at your Nan’s place during the Second World War?  Find out when nine of Brisbane’s top wordsmiths uncover Brisbane’s histories, myths and tales.

The Storytellers launches on July 17th and entry is free at the Museum of Brisbane.  Find more information here.

Find out more about the Boggo Road Gaol with Robyn Stacey in The Storytellers Exhibition. Image: Museum of Brisbane.

Storytellers Walking Tours

Inspired by The Storytellers exhibition, Museum of Brisbane is introducing a series of new walking tours.  Step into the storybook that is our city and discover the tales it holds.  Tours include:

Brisbane City Hall LEGO Build

City Hall is 100 years old and to celebrate renowned LEGO builder Ben Craig is rebuilding Brisbane City Hall from the ground up, using over 40,000 LEGO Bricks.

You can visit Brisbane City Hall from 27 June to 30 July 2020 to see the City Hall LEGO Build Pop-up.

Image: Museum of Brisbane.

Brisbane City Hall and the Museum of Brisbane will be limiting visitor numbers to ensure social distancing, with enhanced hygiene practices in place including hand-sanitiser facilities and increased cleaning of public areas.

The MoB Shop will also reopen on 17 July and for bookings for the popular City Hall and Clock Tour Tours will recommence from 20 July.

Image: Museum of Brisbane.

For further information visit www.museumofbrisbane.com.au.

