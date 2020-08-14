New Deck for Walkabout Creek at The Gap, Just in Time For Long Weekend – 96five Family Radio

New Deck for Walkabout Creek at The Gap, Just in Time For Long Weekend By 96five Friday 14 Aug 2020

Main Image: The new deck at Walkabout Creek, The Gap

Walkabout Creek Discovery Centre underwent a mini-makeover during COVID-19 and the redeveloped $1.3 million deck is open for visitors and Good to Go for the start of the long weekend.

Minister for Environment Leeanne Enoch said that by investing in this great facility, we are not only boosting the tourism industry by funding key infrastructure, but also supporting the economy, with the project creating 80 jobs.

“In total, the Queensland Government has invested $3 million over three years to upgrade facilities at Walkabout Creek,” Minister Enoch said.

“Our Government is investing $45 million in revitalising infrastructure in National Parks and State Forests to provide new opportunities for Queensland’s nature-based ecotourism industry, and boost employment in regional areas.

“This is on top of the additional $8.9 million National Parks Works and Jobs Boost program, to improve existing facilities, and help support tourism and local jobs, of which $250,000 has been earmarked for Walkabout Creek for further visitor upgrades.

“I also acknowledge the ongoing contribution of the Queensland Parks and Wildlife (QPWS) rangers across the state and for their involvement in opening this popular destination at The Gap.

“Every day these rangers go above and beyond to protect the community, our national parks and the forests, native animals and endangered species and for that, I say thank you,” Minister Enoch said.

Walkabout Creek is a popular day trip destination for locals and tourists alike, with beautiful walking tracks, a reservoir for swimming, cycle tracks, and a BMX beginner skills course.

Walkabout Creek is just 12 kilometres from the Brisbane CBD, so on this long weekend you don’t have to travel far to experience the natural beauty of this state.

Catering partner Cuisine on Cue will be able to reopen its doors and the new deck will once again become a social hub where visitors can enjoy the ambience of the natural D’Aguilar bush.

Cuisine on Cue Managing Director Anna Morrow said: “After the devastating effects of COVID-19 for our business, we are looking forward to welcoming visitors back to our café and creating much needed jobs in the hospitality industry.”

“Cuisine on Cue is privileged to work alongside QPWS on this exciting relaunch in such a stunning Brisbane location,” Ms Morrow said.