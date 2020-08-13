Nominations Open for Queensland’s First Domestic & Family Violence Prevention Honour Roll – 96five Family Radio

Nominations are now open for a new recognition program to honour Queenslanders who are walking the talk on domestic and family violence prevention.

Minister for the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence Di Farmer said that it was important to recognise Queensland people and organisations for taking steps to ending domestic and family violence.

“We know that government can’t do this alone, domestic and family violence is everyone’s business, and the Palaszczuk Government wants to recognise Queenslanders who’ve made it theirs,” Minister Farmer said.

“Whether you’re a big Corporate, a little corner store, or a person who’s reached out to a neighbour you were worried about, the Honour Roll is about shining a light on good deeds, and thanking those taking real steps to ending domestic and family violence.

“As Queenslanders we look after each other, and with the Honour Roll we want to hear the stories of the people who’ve done that and give them the thanks they deserve.”

The four categories include:

individual

community organisation

small business, and

corporate organisation.

“I urge Queenslanders to get behind the recognition program and to go online and nominate an individual or organisation they know is doing great work in the prevention of domestic and family violence space,” Ms Farmer said.

“Most of us are familiar with people and businesses who are helping to create a Queensland free from domestic violence.

“This is a chance to recognise them and get the message out there that they are changing other people’s lives for the better.

“Recipients will receive a signed certificate, electronic media tile for adding to signature blocks, websites and profiles, to promote that they have been recognised for their contribution, and they will also be featured online as part of Queensland’s first Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Honours Roll.”

“Help spread the word about the Honour Roll on social media using the hashtags #QldrsLookAfterEachOther and #UniteAndRecover.”

Nominations have opened and will close on Monday 7 September, 2020.