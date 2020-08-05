Police Take Action After Border Breaches - New Border Information Here – 96five Family Radio

Police Take Action After Border Breaches – New Border Information Here By 96five Wednesday 5 Aug 2020

Main Image: Queensland Deputy Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski addresses the media.

A man and woman in their 60s are among several people police will allege entered Queensland after falsely declaring they had not travelled to a COVID-19 hotspot.

Police detained the couple in Nanango yesterday after receiving information that they had allegedly travelled through the Goondiwindi police checkpoint with false declarations on July 27.

The 63-year-old man and 68-year-old woman were issued with notices to appear in the Richlands Magistrates Court on August 19 for failing to comply with the Queensland Border Direction and fraud.

They have been placed into mandatory hotel quarantine outside the South Burnett area.

In a separate matter, a 22-year-old Weipa man was issued with an infringement notice for failing to comply with the Queensland Border Direction after being intercepted in Cairns Airport yesterday.

Police will allege the man flew into Queensland from Canberra and failed to declare he had been in Sydney, a COVID-19 hotspot, on August 2. He was immediately placed into hotel quarantine.

Queensland’s border restrictions mean people who have been in a COVID-19 hotspot within the last 14 days will be turned away at the state’s border.

Queensland residents who have been in a COVID-19 hotspot can return home but will be required to quarantine in government provided accommodation at their expense.

The Queensland Police Service is committed to ensuring everyone complies with public health directions and will continue to enforce restrictions at the border.

Since July 10, 12 people have been issued with notices to appear in court while 24 people have been issued with infringement notices for providing false information on their border declaration pass.

Everyone entering the state must complete a Queensland Border Declaration Pass online before travelling to Queensland. Providing false information on the declaration or entering Queensland unlawfully could result in a $4,003 fine or imprisonment.

Anyone with information about potential breaches of the Queensland COVID-19 Border Direction should report the matter online or call Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.