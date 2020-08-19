 Public Health Alert: Brisbane South, Greenslopes Cafe & Virgin Flight – 96five Family Radio

Public Health Alert: Brisbane South, Greenslopes Cafe & Virgin Flight

By 96five Wednesday 19 Aug 2020

Japanese health authorities have today advised Queensland Health of a case that tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to Japan from Brisbane, via Sydney.

A public health alert has been issued for Virgin flight VA962 from Brisbane to Sydney on Monday, August 17 2020 and anyone who dined at The Jam Pantry café at Greenslopes on Sunday, 16 August, 2020.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said contact tracing was underway, and appropriate action had been taken at all relevant locations.

“The woman arrived in Australia in mid-July and was in hotel quarantine in Sydney for two weeks prior to coming to Brisbane. While in quarantine, she returned two negative test results,” Dr Young said.

“Because she quarantined in Sydney and travelled straight to Brisbane from hotel quarantine, she could go about her normal life in Brisbane.

“However, on her arrival to Japan on 18 August, she was asymptomatic but returned a positive COVID-19 result.

“While we are still determining where the virus may have been acquired, we are working with Japanese authorities to gather necessary information.

“We have been in touch with six close contacts in Brisbane identified by the woman. These people have been tested and are now in quarantine.”

Queensland Health is working with NSW Health to contact people from Virgin flight VA962 from Brisbane to Sydney on Monday, August 17 2020, who were in close contact with the case.

We ask that all passengers monitor their health and if they develop any symptoms, come forward for testing immediately.

Any individuals who dined in at The Jam Pantry café at Greenslopes on Sunday, 16 August, 2020 from 9.45am to 11am will be contacted by the local Public Health Unit.

Anyone else who dined at the café outside these hours on that day should come forward for testing if they develop any COVID-19 symptoms.

Queensland Health will notify the community if any further public health alerts are required.

The most up-to-date reliable information is available on the Queensland Health website at www.health.qld.gov.au/coronavirus

Related Articles

Three New COVID Cases and Queensland Puts Restrictions on Sydney Travellers

Public Health Alert: Three New COVID-19 Cases

Public Health Alert: West Moreton and Brisbane South – July 31st

Coronavirus – Important Information – QLD Restrictions Easing

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

Public Health Alert: Brisbane South, Greenslopes Cafe & Virgin Flight

Get On Your Bike With the Ride for Compassion 2021

Helping Our Children Through Dark, Difficult Days

Here’s Why You’re So Tired Right Now – and What to Do About It

Young & Free Return to Their Roots on New Album

Amid the Devastation in Beirut, Christian Aid Agencies Are Racing to Help 300,000 Displaced by Blast

“It Was Like a Jet Engine Roaring” – Blinded for 2 Days, Wayne Schaefer Recounts his Terrifying Bushfire Ordeal

What Happens When Money Really Does Grow on Trees? ‘Root of the Problem’ [Movie Review]