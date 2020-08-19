Public Health Alert: Brisbane South, Greenslopes Cafe & Virgin Flight – 96five Family Radio

Japanese health authorities have today advised Queensland Health of a case that tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to Japan from Brisbane, via Sydney.

A public health alert has been issued for Virgin flight VA962 from Brisbane to Sydney on Monday, August 17 2020 and anyone who dined at The Jam Pantry café at Greenslopes on Sunday, 16 August, 2020.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said contact tracing was underway, and appropriate action had been taken at all relevant locations.

“The woman arrived in Australia in mid-July and was in hotel quarantine in Sydney for two weeks prior to coming to Brisbane. While in quarantine, she returned two negative test results,” Dr Young said.

“Because she quarantined in Sydney and travelled straight to Brisbane from hotel quarantine, she could go about her normal life in Brisbane.

“However, on her arrival to Japan on 18 August, she was asymptomatic but returned a positive COVID-19 result.

“While we are still determining where the virus may have been acquired, we are working with Japanese authorities to gather necessary information.

“We have been in touch with six close contacts in Brisbane identified by the woman. These people have been tested and are now in quarantine.”

Queensland Health is working with NSW Health to contact people from Virgin flight VA962 from Brisbane to Sydney on Monday, August 17 2020, who were in close contact with the case.

We ask that all passengers monitor their health and if they develop any symptoms, come forward for testing immediately.

Any individuals who dined in at The Jam Pantry café at Greenslopes on Sunday, 16 August, 2020 from 9.45am to 11am will be contacted by the local Public Health Unit.

Anyone else who dined at the café outside these hours on that day should come forward for testing if they develop any COVID-19 symptoms.

Queensland Health will notify the community if any further public health alerts are required.

The most up-to-date reliable information is available on the Queensland Health website at www.health.qld.gov.au/coronavirus