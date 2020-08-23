Public Health Alert - Brisbane Youth Detention Centre Cluster [UPDATED LIST] – 96five Family Radio

Queensland Health contact tracers have released the following locations that are connected to the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre coronavirus cluster.

Anyone who has been to the following locations at these times should monitor their health and, if they develop even the mildest of COVID-19 symptoms, get tested.

Date Place Suburb Arrival time Departure time 9 August 2020 IGA Express Forest Lake ~6.30am ~6.40am 9 August 2020 Anytime Fitness, Village Square Browns Plains 11am 12:10pm 9 August 2020 Woolworths, Browns Plains Grand Plaza Browns Plains 11am 12pm 10 August 2020 Spotlight Browns Plains ~9:30am ~9:45am 10 August 2020 Coles, Forest Lake Shopping Centre Forest Lake ~10.00am ~10.15am 10 August 2020 Anytime Fitness, Village Square Browns Plains 10:15am 11:25am 10 August 2020 Woolworths, Browns Plains Grand Plaza Browns Plains ~11am ~12:30pm 10 August 2020 Greenbank Takeaway Greenbank 5:30pm 5:40pm 10 August 2020 Woolworths, Forest Lake Shopping centre Forest Lake unknown unknown 11 August 2020 BP Wacol (Cnr Boundary & Progress Rds) Wacol ~6am ~6:15am 11 August 2020 Mt Gravatt Swimming Pool, Wecker Rd (updated) Mt Gravatt 11.25am 12.05pm 11 August 2020 Dami Japanese Restaurant Mt Gravatt ~12pm unknown 12 August 2020 Lakeside Fruit Barn, Forest Lake Shopping Centre Forest Lake 4pm ~4.30pm 12 August 2020 Woolworths, Forest Lake Shopping centre Forest Lake ~4:30pm ~5pm 12 August 2020 Thai Antique Carina Heights 6pm 6:15pm 12 August 2020 Coles, Browns Plains Grand Plaza Browns Plains ~7:15pm unknown 13 August 2020 Australian Nails, Forest lake Shopping Centre Forest Lake 11am ~12am 13 August 2020 Forest lake Shopping Centre Forest Lake 11am 3pm 13 August 2020 Fig Tree Bakehouse, Forest Lake Shopping Centre Forest Lake 12pm unknown 13 August 2020 Nandos, Forest Lake Shopping Centre Forest Lake after 12pm unknown 14 August 2020 OfficeWorks Browns Plains ~10am ~10:10am 14 August 2020 Coles, Browns Plains Grand Plaza Browns Plains After 10am before 11am 14 August 2020 Ikea Slacks Creek 11am 2pm 14 August 2020 Woolworths, Marsden on Fifth shopping centre Marsden ~11:15am ~11:30am 14 August 2020 Anytime Fitness, Village Square Browns Plains 2:20pm 3:30pm 14 August 2020 Bunnings Browns Plains ~2:30pm ~3pm 14 August 2020 Aldi, Forest Lake Village Shopping Centre Forest Lake ~4pm ~4.30pm 14 August 2020 Coles, Forest Lake Shopping Centre Forest Lake ~4pm ~4:30pm 15 August 2020 K-Mart, Browns Plains Grand Plaza Browns Plains ~9:30am ~9:45am 15 August 2020 Anytime Fitness, Village Square Browns Plains 10:25am 11:35am 16 August 2020 Woolworths, Marsden on Fifth shopping centre Marsden ~10am ~10:15am 16 August 2020 Coles, Browns Plains Grand Plaza Browns Plains ~10:30am ~11am 16 August 2020 Anytime Fitness, Village Square Browns Plains 1:20pm 2:30pm 16 August 2020 Riverlink Shopping Centre Ipswich Morning Morning 16 August 2020 The Reject Shop Ipswich Morning Morning 16 August 2020 Jamaica Blue coffee shop Ipswich Morning Morning 17 August 2020 Indooroopilly Shopping Centre Indooroopilly 11:00am 1pm 17 August 2020 BUPA Indooroopilly 11:00am 1pm 17 August 2020 Origin Kebabs Indooroopilly 11:00am 1pm 17 August 2020 Greenbank Takeaway Greenbank ~6:30pm ~6:40pm 17 August 2020 Costco Bundamba self-service fuel station Bundamba Afternoon Afternoon 18 August 2020 BCF Greenslopes ~12:30pm ~1pm 18 August 2020 Rock and Roll Butcher (Formerly Brisbane Bulk Meats), Logan Rd, Greenslopes Greenslopes 1pm Unknown 18 August 2020 Chemist Warehouse (Waratah Dr) Crestmead Afternoon Afternoon 18 August 2020 Uncle Bill’s Takeaway Brassall 5:45pm 6:15pm 18 August 2020 BP Wacol (Cnr Boundary & Progress Rds) Wacol Evening Evening 19 August 2020 12 RND Fitness Birkdale 8am 9:30am 19 August 2020 Woolworths, Browns Plains Grand Plaza Browns Plains ~9:30am unknown 19 August 2020 The Jam Pantry Greenslopes 10:30am 11:45am 19 August 2020 Red Cross Op Shop, Sherwood Rd Sherwood 12.30pm ~1pm 19 August 2020 Westfield Carindale Shopping Centre Carindale ~1pm ~3pm 19 August 2020 Indooroopilly shopping Centre Indooroopilly 1pm 4pm 19 August 2020 Myer Indooroopilly 1pm 4pm 19 August 2020 David Jones Indooroopilly 1pm 4pm 19 August 2020 Touch of Indian Indooroopilly 1pm 4pm 19 August 2020 Sweets from Heaven Indooroopilly 1pm 4pm 19 August 2020 Bras ‘n’ Things, Westfield Carindale Carindale ~1pm ~3pm 19 August 2020 Ghanda clothing, Westfield Carindale Carindale ~1pm ~3pm 19 August 2020 Myer, Westfield Carindale Carindale ~1pm ~3pm 19 August 2020 Newsagent in Sherwood, ? Sherwood Rd Sherwood 1.10pm ~1.20pm 19 August 2020 Baskin Robbins, Camp Hill Market Place Camp Hill ~5:30pm ~5:40pm 19 August 2020 Pho Inn, Camp Hill Market Place Camp Hill ~5:30pm ~5:40pm 19 August 2020 – 20 August 2020 Ipswich Hospital ED Ipswich 11:00pm 6:19am 20 August 2020 Woolworths, Marsden on Fifth shopping centre Marsden ~10am ~10:15am 21 August 2020 Woolworths, Forest Lake Shopping centre Forest Lake ~10:30am ~10:45am 21 August 2020 The Chop Shop (Butcher), Forest Lake Shopping Centre Forest Lake ~10.45am ~11.15am 21 August 2020 Best & Less, Forest Lake Shopping Centre Forest Lake ~10.45am ~11.15am

Other alerts

Location Suburb Date Time Jam Pantry café Greenslopes 16 August 2020 9.45am-11am

Any individuals who dined in at The Jam Pantry café during this time will be contacted by the local Public Health Unit.

Anyone else who dined at the café outside these hours on that day should come forward for testing if they develop any COVID-19 symptoms.

To prevent the spread:

Stay home if you are sick

If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, no matter how mild, get tested

Stay 1.5 metres away from other people—think two big steps

Wash your hands with soap and water, or hand sanitiser

Leave a location if it is crowded.

If you have any concerns about your health, contact your doctor or contact 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84).

Flight Number Airline Origin Destination Date of arrival Arrival time VA962 Virgin Brisbane Sydney 17 August 2020 Arrived 5.40pm

Close contact rows for flight VA962 from Brisbane to Sydney on 17 August 2020

NSW Health is currently in the process of contacting passengers who were seated in rows 25 to 29 on flight VA962 from Brisbane to Sydney on 17 August 2020. Anyone who was seated in these rows should immediately quarantine and if they develop any COVID-19 symptoms, get tested.

All other passengers are low risk. They should monitor their health and if they develop any COVID-19 symptoms, even mild, get tested.