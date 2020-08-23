Public Health Alert - Brisbane Youth Detention Centre Cluster [UPDATED LIST] – 96five Family Radio

Queensland Health contact tracers have released the following locations that are connected to the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre coronavirus cluster.
Anyone who has been to the following locations at these times should monitor their health and, if they develop even the mildest of COVID-19 symptoms, get tested.
|Date
|Place
|Suburb
|Arrival time
|Departure time
|9 August 2020
|IGA Express
|Forest Lake
|~6.30am
|~6.40am
|9 August 2020
|Anytime Fitness, Village Square
|Browns Plains
|11am
|12:10pm
|9 August 2020
|Woolworths, Browns Plains Grand Plaza
|Browns Plains
|11am
|12pm
|10 August 2020
|Spotlight
|Browns Plains
|~9:30am
|~9:45am
|10 August 2020
|Coles, Forest Lake Shopping Centre
|Forest Lake
|~10.00am
|~10.15am
|10 August 2020
|Anytime Fitness, Village Square
|Browns Plains
|10:15am
|11:25am
|10 August 2020
|Woolworths, Browns Plains Grand Plaza
|Browns Plains
|~11am
|~12:30pm
|10 August 2020
|Greenbank Takeaway
|Greenbank
|5:30pm
|5:40pm
|10 August 2020
|Woolworths, Forest Lake Shopping centre
|Forest Lake
|unknown
|unknown
|11 August 2020
|BP Wacol (Cnr Boundary & Progress Rds)
|Wacol
|~6am
|~6:15am
|11 August 2020
|Mt Gravatt Swimming Pool, Wecker Rd (updated)
|Mt Gravatt
|11.25am
|12.05pm
|11 August 2020
|Dami Japanese Restaurant
|Mt Gravatt
|~12pm
|unknown
|12 August 2020
|Lakeside Fruit Barn, Forest Lake Shopping Centre
|Forest Lake
|4pm
|~4.30pm
|12 August 2020
|Woolworths, Forest Lake Shopping centre
|Forest Lake
|~4:30pm
|~5pm
|12 August 2020
|Thai Antique
|Carina Heights
|6pm
|6:15pm
|12 August 2020
|Coles, Browns Plains Grand Plaza
|Browns Plains
|~7:15pm
|unknown
|13 August 2020
|Australian Nails, Forest lake Shopping Centre
|Forest Lake
|11am
|~12am
|13 August 2020
|Forest lake Shopping Centre
|Forest Lake
|11am
|3pm
|13 August 2020
|Fig Tree Bakehouse, Forest Lake Shopping Centre
|Forest Lake
|12pm
|unknown
|13 August 2020
|Nandos, Forest Lake Shopping Centre
|Forest Lake
|after 12pm
|unknown
|14 August 2020
|OfficeWorks
|Browns Plains
|~10am
|~10:10am
|14 August 2020
|Coles, Browns Plains Grand Plaza
|Browns Plains
|After 10am
|before 11am
|14 August 2020
|Ikea
|Slacks Creek
|11am
|2pm
|14 August 2020
|Woolworths, Marsden on Fifth shopping centre
|Marsden
|~11:15am
|~11:30am
|14 August 2020
|Anytime Fitness, Village Square
|Browns Plains
|2:20pm
|3:30pm
|14 August 2020
|Bunnings
|Browns Plains
|~2:30pm
|~3pm
|14 August 2020
|Aldi, Forest Lake Village Shopping Centre
|Forest Lake
|~4pm
|~4.30pm
|14 August 2020
|Coles, Forest Lake Shopping Centre
|Forest Lake
|~4pm
|~4:30pm
|15 August 2020
|K-Mart, Browns Plains Grand Plaza
|Browns Plains
|~9:30am
|~9:45am
|15 August 2020
|Anytime Fitness, Village Square
|Browns Plains
|10:25am
|11:35am
|16 August 2020
|Woolworths, Marsden on Fifth shopping centre
|Marsden
|~10am
|~10:15am
|16 August 2020
|Coles, Browns Plains Grand Plaza
|Browns Plains
|~10:30am
|~11am
|16 August 2020
|Anytime Fitness, Village Square
|Browns Plains
|1:20pm
|2:30pm
|16 August 2020
|Riverlink Shopping Centre
|Ipswich
|Morning
|Morning
|16 August 2020
|The Reject Shop
|Ipswich
|Morning
|Morning
|16 August 2020
|Jamaica Blue coffee shop
|Ipswich
|Morning
|Morning
|17 August 2020
|Indooroopilly Shopping Centre
|Indooroopilly
|11:00am
|1pm
|17 August 2020
|BUPA
|Indooroopilly
|11:00am
|1pm
|17 August 2020
|Origin Kebabs
|Indooroopilly
|11:00am
|1pm
|17 August 2020
|Greenbank Takeaway
|Greenbank
|~6:30pm
|~6:40pm
|17 August 2020
|Costco Bundamba self-service fuel station
|Bundamba
|Afternoon
|Afternoon
|18 August 2020
|BCF
|Greenslopes
|~12:30pm
|~1pm
|18 August 2020
|Rock and Roll Butcher (Formerly Brisbane Bulk Meats), Logan Rd, Greenslopes
|Greenslopes
|1pm
|Unknown
|18 August 2020
|Chemist Warehouse (Waratah Dr)
|Crestmead
|Afternoon
|Afternoon
|18 August 2020
|Uncle Bill’s Takeaway
|Brassall
|5:45pm
|6:15pm
|18 August 2020
|BP Wacol (Cnr Boundary & Progress Rds)
|Wacol
|Evening
|Evening
|19 August 2020
|12 RND Fitness
|Birkdale
|8am
|9:30am
|19 August 2020
|Woolworths, Browns Plains Grand Plaza
|Browns Plains
|~9:30am
|unknown
|19 August 2020
|The Jam Pantry
|Greenslopes
|10:30am
|11:45am
|19 August 2020
|Red Cross Op Shop, Sherwood Rd
|Sherwood
|12.30pm
|~1pm
|19 August 2020
|Westfield Carindale Shopping Centre
|Carindale
|~1pm
|~3pm
|19 August 2020
|Indooroopilly shopping Centre
|Indooroopilly
|1pm
|4pm
|19 August 2020
|Myer
|Indooroopilly
|1pm
|4pm
|19 August 2020
|David Jones
|Indooroopilly
|1pm
|4pm
|19 August 2020
|Touch of Indian
|Indooroopilly
|1pm
|4pm
|19 August 2020
|Sweets from Heaven
|Indooroopilly
|1pm
|4pm
|19 August 2020
|Bras ‘n’ Things, Westfield Carindale
|Carindale
|~1pm
|~3pm
|19 August 2020
|Ghanda clothing, Westfield Carindale
|Carindale
|~1pm
|~3pm
|19 August 2020
|Myer, Westfield Carindale
|Carindale
|~1pm
|~3pm
|19 August 2020
|Newsagent in Sherwood, ? Sherwood Rd
|Sherwood
|1.10pm
|~1.20pm
|19 August 2020
|Baskin Robbins, Camp Hill Market Place
|Camp Hill
|~5:30pm
|~5:40pm
|19 August 2020
|Pho Inn, Camp Hill Market Place
|Camp Hill
|~5:30pm
|~5:40pm
|19 August 2020 – 20 August 2020
|Ipswich Hospital ED
|Ipswich
|11:00pm
|6:19am
|20 August 2020
|Woolworths, Marsden on Fifth shopping centre
|Marsden
|~10am
|~10:15am
|21 August 2020
|Woolworths, Forest Lake Shopping centre
|Forest Lake
|~10:30am
|~10:45am
|21 August 2020
|The Chop Shop (Butcher), Forest Lake Shopping Centre
|Forest Lake
|~10.45am
|~11.15am
|21 August 2020
|Best & Less, Forest Lake Shopping Centre
|Forest Lake
|~10.45am
|~11.15am
Other alerts
|Location
|Suburb
|Date
|Time
|Jam Pantry café
|Greenslopes
|16 August 2020
|9.45am-11am
Any individuals who dined in at The Jam Pantry café during this time will be contacted by the local Public Health Unit.
Anyone else who dined at the café outside these hours on that day should come forward for testing if they develop any COVID-19 symptoms.
|Flight Number
|Airline
|Origin
|Destination
|Date of arrival
|Arrival time
|VA962
|Virgin
|Brisbane
|Sydney
|17 August 2020
|Arrived 5.40pm
Close contact rows for flight VA962 from Brisbane to Sydney on 17 August 2020
NSW Health is currently in the process of contacting passengers who were seated in rows 25 to 29 on flight VA962 from Brisbane to Sydney on 17 August 2020. Anyone who was seated in these rows should immediately quarantine and if they develop any COVID-19 symptoms, get tested.
All other passengers are low risk. They should monitor their health and if they develop any COVID-19 symptoms, even mild, get tested.