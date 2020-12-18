Public Health Alert - New COVID Cases – 96five Family Radio

Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said the case associated with the Northern Beaches outbreak was infectious in South East Queensland for two days.

By 96five Friday 18 Dec 2020

18 December 2020

Queensland is recording three new cases of COVID-19 this morning, with one associated with the Sydney Northern Beaches outbreak.

The remaining two new cases today are overseas acquired and were detected in hotel quarantine.

Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said the case associated with the Northern Beaches outbreak was infectious in South East Queensland for two days.

“The woman in her 50s arrived in Brisbane on 16 December on flight VA925 and made her way to the Sunshine Coast,” she said.

“During her time in Queensland, she was advised that she was a close contact associated with a positive case in New South Wales.

“She immediately arranged testing and subsequently tested positive.

“All identified close contacts are being managed, but I do need to issue a public health alert for the flight and for the restaurant at the Glen Hotel in Eight Mile Plains, where she had lunch on 16 December.

“Passengers on flight VA925 on 16 December seated in rows 7, 8, 9, 10 or 11 are required to get tested and quarantine for 14 days from Wednesday 16 December.

“If you were in one of those rows, you should be contacted directly by our contact tracers. Alternatively, these passengers can contact 13HEALTH.

“While the risk is low, I’m also asking all other passengers from flight VA925 on 16 December to remain vigilant and if you develop any symptoms to get tested.

“Similarly, any close contacts who dined at the Glen Hotel in Eight Mile Plains on 16 December will be contacted directly by our contact tracers.

“However, I am also asking anyone else who was at the Glen Hotel on 16 December after 11.30am to be vigilant and if you develop any symptoms to get tested immediately.

“Our local health services are continuing contact tracing efforts and if any further public health alerts are required for other locations we will issue those.

“It’s incredibly important for everyone in Queensland to remain vigilant and get tested if they develop any COVID-19 symptoms.”

The woman is no longer in Queensland and was asymptomatic while here. She has returned to New South Wales.

Dr Young said a change to the advice issued last night was required for people travelling from the newly established hotspot.

“Last night, we advised Sydney’s Northern Beaches region will be declared a hotspot from 1am Saturday,” she said.

“I do need to clarify the quarantine requirement for people who arrive in Queensland after 1am Saturday from these areas.

“They will need to quarantine for 14 days from their arrival in Queensland – not 14 days from the date they left the Northern Beaches area.

“This is a rapidly evolving situation, and we will continue to keep the public updated as quickly as possible.”

Further updates will be provided as new information comes to light.

Hotspot Locations:

The Northern Beaches Local Government Area will be declared a hotspot from 1am Saturday 19 December.

The Northern Beaches is a region that includes the suburbs and localities North of Sydney. It includes Allambie Heights, Avalon Beach, Balgowlah, Balgowlah Heights, Bayview, Beacon Hill, Belrose, Bilgola Beach, Bilgola Plateau, Brookvale, Church Point, Clareville, Clontarf, Coasters Retreat, Collaroy, Collaroy Plateau, Cottage Point, Cromer, Curl Curl, Currawong Beach, Davidson, Dee Why, Duffys Forest, Elanora Heights, Elvina Bay, Fairlight, Forestville, Frenchs Forest, Freshwater, Great Mackerel Beach, Ingleside, Killarney Heights, Ku-ring-gai Chase, Lovett Bay, Manly, Manly Vale, McCarrs Creek, Mona Vale, Morning Bay, Narrabeen, Narraweena, Newport, North Balgowlah, North Curl Curl, North Manly, North Narrabeen, Oxford Falls, Palm Beach, Pittwater, Queenscliff, Scotland Island, Seaforth, Terrey Hills, Warriewood, Whale Beach and Wheeler Heights.

Queensland Public Health Alert Details:

The following people will be contacted by QLD Health contact tracers, asked to come forward for testing immediately and quarantine for 14 days from Wednesday 16 December 2020:

Passengers from rows 7, 8, 9, 10 or 11 on Virgin flight VA925 on Wednesday 16 December 2020;

Close contacts from the restaurant at The Glen Hotel – 24 Gaskell St, Eight Mile Plains – on Wednesday 16 December 2020.

The following people must monitor their health, come forward for testing if they develop any symptoms, and isolate until they receive their results: