Public Health Alert: Three New COVID-19 Cases – 96five Family Radio

Public Health Alert: Three New COVID-19 Cases

By 96five Thursday 30 Jul 2020

Community members on Brisbane’s southside are asked to remain alert but not alarmed as Queensland records three new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The first case is a 19-year-old woman who tested positive after travelling interstate last week. She is an employee at Parklands Christian College on Brisbane’s southside. Queensland Health is working closely with the school which has temporarily closed until further notice.

The second case is a 19-year-old female travel companion. Both cases travelled interstate together last week.  It is believed they contracted the virus in Melbourne, Victoria.

The third reported case is a known close contact, a 22-year-old woman, who tested positive yesterday. This individual is an employee of YMCA Chatswood Hills Outside School Hours Care. Queensland Health is working closely with the school and the care centre, both of which have temporarily closed until further notice.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said contact tracing was underway, and appropriate action had been taken at all relevant locations.

“Contact tracing is underway on all new cases,” Dr Young said.

“While we are still determining where the virus may have been acquired, we are working closely with these women to gather necessary information, including other places they may have visited whilst infectious.

“As always, we strongly recommend everyone with symptoms, particularly people who have travelled interstate recently, to immediately get tested. Vigilance is key to keeping community transmission out of Queensland.

“Therefore, if you live in the areas of Logan, South Brisbane or Springfield and are feeling unwell please stay home and immediately get tested.”

Any individuals who were present at the below locations at the relevant times are asked to immediately self-quarantine and contact 13 HEALTH.

Locations:

Detail Suburb Date Time
FLIGHTS
VA863 – Mel – Syd
VA977 – Syd – Bne		 21 July 2020
Parklands Christian College Park Ridge 22-23 July 2020 9.30am-6pm
Madtongsan IV Restaurant Sunnybank 23 July 2020 7-9pm
Heeretea -Bubble Tea Shop Sunnybank 23 July 2020 9.25pm
YMCA Chatswood Hills Outside School Hours Care Springwood 23-24 July 2020 All
Primary Medical and Dental Practice Browns Plains 24 July 2020 3.30-3.50pm
Thai Peak Restaurant Springfield 26 July 2020 6.30-9pm
Cowch Dessert Cocktail Bar Southbank 27 July 2020 All
P’Nut Street Noodles Southbank 27 July 2020 All
African Grocery Shop Woodridge (Station Rd) 28 July 2020 All
Primary Medical and Dental Practice Browns Plains 28 July 2020 12.25-12.30pm
Chatime Grand Plaza Browns Plains 28 July 2020 All

Additional location information in relation these cases will be provided via a Public Health Alert as soon as it is available.

Due to these new cases, Queensland Health has implemented changes to visiting aged care facilities, in order to continue to protect the most vulnerable in our community.

Effective immediately, aged care facilities on Brisbane’s South will not be permitted to take visitors due to the increased risk of infection. Additionally, there will be an increase in screening for COVID-19 and a limitation on staff transfers between facilities.

Anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19, even if they are mild, must get tested. A number of Fever Clinic times have been extended:

Location Time Day
Orion Springfield Central Shopping Centre western car park (pop up clinic) 9am-4pm Thursday 30 July-Sunday 2 August
Parklands Fever Clinic (school community testing) Closes 7pm tonight
Opens 9am tomorrow		 Wednesday 29 July
Thursday 30 July
QEII Hospital Fever Clinic 8am-8pm Wednesday 29 July-Friday 31 July
Logan Hospital Fever Clinic 8am-9pm Wednesday 29 July-Thursday 30 July
Last updated: 29 July 2020

