Public Health Alert: Three New COVID-19 Cases – 96five Family Radio

Community members on Brisbane’s southside are asked to remain alert but not alarmed as Queensland records three new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The first case is a 19-year-old woman who tested positive after travelling interstate last week. She is an employee at Parklands Christian College on Brisbane’s southside. Queensland Health is working closely with the school which has temporarily closed until further notice.

The second case is a 19-year-old female travel companion. Both cases travelled interstate together last week. It is believed they contracted the virus in Melbourne, Victoria.

The third reported case is a known close contact, a 22-year-old woman, who tested positive yesterday. This individual is an employee of YMCA Chatswood Hills Outside School Hours Care. Queensland Health is working closely with the school and the care centre, both of which have temporarily closed until further notice.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said contact tracing was underway, and appropriate action had been taken at all relevant locations.

“Contact tracing is underway on all new cases,” Dr Young said.

“While we are still determining where the virus may have been acquired, we are working closely with these women to gather necessary information, including other places they may have visited whilst infectious.

“As always, we strongly recommend everyone with symptoms, particularly people who have travelled interstate recently, to immediately get tested. Vigilance is key to keeping community transmission out of Queensland.

“Therefore, if you live in the areas of Logan, South Brisbane or Springfield and are feeling unwell please stay home and immediately get tested.”

Any individuals who were present at the below locations at the relevant times are asked to immediately self-quarantine and contact 13 HEALTH.

Locations:

Detail Suburb Date Time FLIGHTS

VA863 – Mel – Syd

VA977 – Syd – Bne 21 July 2020 Parklands Christian College Park Ridge 22-23 July 2020 9.30am-6pm Madtongsan IV Restaurant Sunnybank 23 July 2020 7-9pm Heeretea -Bubble Tea Shop Sunnybank 23 July 2020 9.25pm YMCA Chatswood Hills Outside School Hours Care Springwood 23-24 July 2020 All Primary Medical and Dental Practice Browns Plains 24 July 2020 3.30-3.50pm Thai Peak Restaurant Springfield 26 July 2020 6.30-9pm Cowch Dessert Cocktail Bar Southbank 27 July 2020 All P’Nut Street Noodles Southbank 27 July 2020 All African Grocery Shop Woodridge (Station Rd) 28 July 2020 All Primary Medical and Dental Practice Browns Plains 28 July 2020 12.25-12.30pm Chatime Grand Plaza Browns Plains 28 July 2020 All

Additional location information in relation these cases will be provided via a Public Health Alert as soon as it is available.

Due to these new cases, Queensland Health has implemented changes to visiting aged care facilities, in order to continue to protect the most vulnerable in our community.

Effective immediately, aged care facilities on Brisbane’s South will not be permitted to take visitors due to the increased risk of infection. Additionally, there will be an increase in screening for COVID-19 and a limitation on staff transfers between facilities.

Anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19, even if they are mild, must get tested. A number of Fever Clinic times have been extended: