Public Health Alert: West Moreton and Brisbane South - July 31st – 96five Family Radio

Public Health Alert: West Moreton and Brisbane South – July 31st

By 96five Friday 31 Jul 2020

A Public Health Alert has been issued for locations in the West Moreton and Brisbane South area in relation to today’s (31 July 2020) confirmed case of COVID-19.

Any individuals who have been in the below locations during the relevant times are asked to monitor their health and immediately present for testing if they are experiencing any relevant symptoms.

Locations:

Detail Suburb Date Time
Caltex Goodna Goodna 26-Jul-20 11.30pm-11.35am
Sleeman Sports Complex* Chandler 26-Jul-20 12.30-2.10pm
Garden City Shopping Centre Mount Gravatt 26-Jul-20 4-7pm
K Mart at Garden City Shopping Centre Mount Gravatt 26-Jul-20 4-5pm
JB HiFi at Garden City Shopping Centre Mount Gravatt 26-Jul-20 4.30-5pm
MOS Burger at Garden City Shopping Centre Mount Gravatt 26-Jul-20 Around 5pm
Chatime Garden City Mount Gravatt 26-Jul-20 Around 6pm
Café 63 Redbank Plains 27-Jul-20 10-10.30am
Bunnings Springfield Springfield 27-Jul-20 11am-1pm
Bunnings Oxley Oxley 27-Jul-20 3.15-4pm
Basketball Court Springfield Lakes* Springfield Lakes 27-Jul-20 6-8.30pm
Nando’s Kenmore Kenmore 27-Jul-20 8.45-8.55pm
Caltex Wacol Wacol 28-Jul-20 8.40-8.45am
Richlands Medical Centre Richlands Plaza Richlands 29-Jul-20 Around 10.45am
SNP Collection Centre Forest Lake Forest Lake 29-Jul-20 Around 11.35am

*People who are close contacts will be contacted directly by the Public Health Unit.

Additionally, the Public Health Alert issued on 29 July 2020 has been amended with an updated time relating to the Primary Medical and Dental Practice at Browns Plains on 24 July 2020 to 3.30-4.30pm.

It is important to:

  • Stay home if you are sick
  • If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, no matter how mild, get tested
  • Stay 1.5 metres away from other people—think two big steps
  • Wash your hands with soap and water, or hand sanitizer
  • Leave the location if it is crowded.

If you have any concerns about your health, contact your doctor or contact 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84).

