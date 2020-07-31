Public Health Alert: West Moreton and Brisbane South - July 31st – 96five Family Radio

A Public Health Alert has been issued for locations in the West Moreton and Brisbane South area in relation to today’s (31 July 2020) confirmed case of COVID-19.
Any individuals who have been in the below locations during the relevant times are asked to monitor their health and immediately present for testing if they are experiencing any relevant symptoms.
Locations:
|Detail
|Suburb
|Date
|Time
|Caltex Goodna
|Goodna
|26-Jul-20
|11.30pm-11.35am
|Sleeman Sports Complex*
|Chandler
|26-Jul-20
|12.30-2.10pm
|Garden City Shopping Centre
|Mount Gravatt
|26-Jul-20
|4-7pm
|K Mart at Garden City Shopping Centre
|Mount Gravatt
|26-Jul-20
|4-5pm
|JB HiFi at Garden City Shopping Centre
|Mount Gravatt
|26-Jul-20
|4.30-5pm
|MOS Burger at Garden City Shopping Centre
|Mount Gravatt
|26-Jul-20
|Around 5pm
|Chatime Garden City
|Mount Gravatt
|26-Jul-20
|Around 6pm
|Café 63
|Redbank Plains
|27-Jul-20
|10-10.30am
|Bunnings Springfield
|Springfield
|27-Jul-20
|11am-1pm
|Bunnings Oxley
|Oxley
|27-Jul-20
|3.15-4pm
|Basketball Court Springfield Lakes*
|Springfield Lakes
|27-Jul-20
|6-8.30pm
|Nando’s Kenmore
|Kenmore
|27-Jul-20
|8.45-8.55pm
|Caltex Wacol
|Wacol
|28-Jul-20
|8.40-8.45am
|Richlands Medical Centre Richlands Plaza
|Richlands
|29-Jul-20
|Around 10.45am
|SNP Collection Centre Forest Lake
|Forest Lake
|29-Jul-20
|Around 11.35am
*People who are close contacts will be contacted directly by the Public Health Unit.
Additionally, the Public Health Alert issued on 29 July 2020 has been amended with an updated time relating to the Primary Medical and Dental Practice at Browns Plains on 24 July 2020 to 3.30-4.30pm.
It is important to:
- Stay home if you are sick
- If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, no matter how mild, get tested
- Stay 1.5 metres away from other people—think two big steps
- Wash your hands with soap and water, or hand sanitizer
- Leave the location if it is crowded.
If you have any concerns about your health, contact your doctor or contact 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84).