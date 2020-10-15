Push to Fill The Gabba for AFL Grand Final – 96five Family Radio

There is a push from some AFL officials to let a capacity crowd in to the historic premiership showdown at The Gabba.

Main Image: The calm before the Brisbane Lions v Richmond Qualifying Final last Friday (The Gabba).

With the Brisbane Lions taking on Geelong this weekend for a place in the Grand Final, tickets to the big game will be in hot demand should the Lions proceed to the decider.

Currently the Gabba Grand Final has a limit to 75% of capacity which equates to around 30,000 punters. But there is a push from some AFL officials to let a capacity crowd in to the historic premiership showdown, the first AFL Grand Final to be played outside of Melbourne in the game’s history.

With only a handful of coronavirus cases in Queensland, Channel 9’s Reece Dalessandro told 96five that there were hopes for a full house.

“There is a quiet push today with the AFL hoping to have the limit bumped up – can you imagine a full house for the Gabba Final, especially if the Brisbane Lions could take the flag out in front of 42,000 fans.”

With demand for the game already sky high, ticket prices could skyrocket should the Brisbane Lions find themselves in the decider.

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Stephen Miles said that he was not aware of any bid to increase crowd capacity. Any changes to crowd numbers would have to be meticulously planned and modelled, and with only days left, Reece Dalessandro thinks it may be a run left too late.

“The government has set that 75% limit, not just for the AFL Grand Final, but also the NRL finals and upcoming State of Origin. To make any changes you’d need to see more trials and modelling and given the cautious nature of the Chief Health Officer, I think it would need to be well planned for the CHO to say let’s go full capacity.”