Queensland Coronavirus Update - March 9th – 96five Family Radio

One new case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been confirmed in Queensland.

A 38-year-old female from the Gympie region has been transferred to an isolation room in the Sunshine Coast University Hospital. She is in a stable condition.

The woman has recently travelled from London through Dubai. Contact tracing is underway and Queensland Health will notify the community of any public health alert required.

A total of fifteen people in Queensland have been confirmed with COVID-19, including three people from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Queensland Health is in the process of contacting people sitting two rows behind, two rows in front and two seats beside the patients with COVID-19 cases confirmed on 5 March 2020. The flight details of each case are:

81-year-old male, now isolated in the Sunshine Coast University Hospital – Thai Airways flight from Thailand to Brisbane TG473 on 26 February 2020.

29-year-old female, now isolated in The Prince Charles Hospital – Qantas flight QF2 departing on 29 February from London to Singapore, then QF52 from Singapore arriving in Brisbane on 2 March 2020.

All other passengers on these flights are considered very low risk, however anyone with health concerns can contact 13 HEALTH.

Queensland Health is urging anyone who has been overseas in the last 14 days and is feeling unwell to see a doctor immediately.

Please call ahead to the GP surgery or hospital and let them know your symptoms and travel history, this will help them prepare for your arrival.

One of the best sources of up to date information is the Queensland Health website, and they have compiled all the facts about COVID-19 in simple and easy to understand language.

Anyone with concerns can call 13 HEALTH or find up-to-date reliable information on the Queensland Health website at www.health.qld.gov.au/coronavirus.