Queensland COVID-19 Update - Monday August 3rd – 96five Family Radio

Key Points – Monday August 3rd

No new cases have been recorded overnight

There are 12 active cases

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said this week was still “very crucial” and anyone who develops symptoms needs to get tested

Tens of thousands of tests have since been carried out across the state

All 105 residents of the Pinjarra Hills aged care residents have been tested, with all results coming back as negative. The facility is still in lockdown following a worker contracting coronavirus last week

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young is expecting more cases to emerge this week and is urging anyone with flu like symptoms to immediately self isolate and get tested

Watch today’s press conference for more detailed information, including the response to images of a packed Sunshine Coast rugby league ground that is playing host to NRL fixtures.

Any individuals who have been in the below locations during the relevant times are asked to monitor their health and immediately present for testing if they are experiencing any relevant symptoms.

Locations:

Detail Suburb Date Time Caltex Goodna Goodna 26-Jul-20 11.30pm-11.35am Sleeman Sports Complex* Chandler 26-Jul-20 12.30-2.10pm Garden City Shopping Centre Mount Gravatt 26-Jul-20 4-7pm K Mart at Garden City Shopping Centre Mount Gravatt 26-Jul-20 4-5pm JB HiFi at Garden City Shopping Centre Mount Gravatt 26-Jul-20 4.30-5pm MOS Burger at Garden City Shopping Centre Mount Gravatt 26-Jul-20 Around 5pm Chatime Garden City Mount Gravatt 26-Jul-20 Around 6pm Café 63 Redbank Plains 27-Jul-20 10-10.30am Bunnings Springfield Springfield 27-Jul-20 11am-1pm Bunnings Oxley Oxley 27-Jul-20 3.15-4pm Basketball Court Springfield Lakes* Springfield Lakes 27-Jul-20 6-8.30pm Nando’s Kenmore Kenmore 27-Jul-20 8.45-8.55pm Caltex Wacol Wacol 28-Jul-20 8.40-8.45am Richlands Medical Centre Richlands Plaza Richlands 29-Jul-20 Around 10.45am SNP Collection Centre Forest Lake Forest Lake 29-Jul-20 Around 11.35am

*People who are close contacts will be contacted directly by the Public Health Unit.

Additionally, the Public Health Alert issued on 29 July 2020 has been amended with an updated time relating to the Primary Medical and Dental Practice at Browns Plains on 24 July 2020 to 3.30-4.30pm.

It is important to:

Stay home if you are sick

If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, no matter how mild, get tested

Stay 1.5 metres away from other people—think two big steps

Wash your hands with soap and water, or hand sanitizer

Leave the location if it is crowded.

If you have any concerns about your health, contact your doctor or contact 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84).