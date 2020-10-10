Queensland Mental Health Week – 96five Family Radio

Queensland Mental Health Week encourages all of us to think about our mental health and wellbeing, with events taking place across the state.

By 96five Saturday 10 Oct 2020

Queensland Mental Health Week (QMHW) is an annual awareness week that aims to shine a spotlight on individual and community mental health and wellbeing.

The initiative is linked to National Mental Health Week and World Mental Health Day, which is held on 10 October every year.

Queensland Mental Health Week encourages all of us to think about our mental health and wellbeing, regardless of whether we may have a lived experience of mental illness or not. The week also gives us the opportunity to understand the importance of mental health in our everyday lives and encourages help seeking behaviours when needed.

This year’s theme is Take time — for mental health.

Research shows there are six simple actions we can take to improve our moods, build resilience, and boost wellbeing.

Take time to get healthy — being active and eating well is good for your mind as well as your body

— being active and eating well is good for your mind as well as your body Take time to keep learning — learning new things can make you more confident as well as being fun

— learning new things can make you more confident as well as being fun Take time to show kindness — practising small acts of kindness, volunteering time, or simply helping a friend in need can help you feel more satisfied with life

— practising small acts of kindness, volunteering time, or simply helping a friend in need can help you feel more satisfied with life Take time to connect — spending time with other people is important to everyone’s mental wellbeing

— spending time with other people is important to everyone’s mental wellbeing Take time to take notice — paying more attention to the present and the world around you helps relieve stress and enjoy the moment

— paying more attention to the present and the world around you helps relieve stress and enjoy the moment Take time to embrace nature — connecting with the outdoors and taking care of the planet is the best recipe for world wellbeing.

The new documentary ‘The Girl on the Bridge’ has just been released to coincide with Mental Health Week.

The film tells the story of mental health advocate Jazz Thornton as she works to change how society views mental illness. If you are a parent this is a must watch film. ‘The Girl on the Bridge’ is in selected cinemas and also available to view online. You can also check out 96five’s conversation with Jazz here.

Each year, people across the state come together during QMHW through local events, conversations and activities to raise awareness of the importance of positive mental health and wellbeing.

You can find out what’s happening online or near you by checking out the event guide. Below is just a small selection of some of the events taking place.

There are several organisations that provide much of the support and education for people with mental illness and their families and carers throughout Australia.