Queensland Opens For Queenslanders - What's Changing Today – 96five Family Radio

We’ve squashed our curve, and some major coronavirus restrictions are being eased today – including the opening up of the state for all Queenslanders.

Here’s what will be able to take place from noon today:

With the exception of indigenous communities, Queenslanders will be able to travel anywhere within the state

You can also stay as long as you like, with the state government encouraging us to get out and visit somewhere in Queensland we haven’t visited before

Camping sites and caravan parks will reopen across the state

Gatherings of up to 20 people are now allowed – this includes the family home

Cafe’s, restaurants and pubs can now have 20 patrons per room or defined area

Non-contact community sport can return

Parks, playground equipment, skate parks and outdoor gyms can be used

Places of Worship can operate with more than 20 people if following an approved COVID SAFE Plan approved by health authorities

Weddings can have 20 guests plus the couple and celebrant; funerals can now accommodate 50 mourners

Gyms, yoga studios, indoor sporting centres and dance studios can reopen with up to 20 people at a time for non-contact activities

Visit the Queensland Governments Roadmap to Easing Restrictions website for more information about the changes taking place today.