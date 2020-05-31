Queensland Opens For Queenslanders - What's Changing Today – 96five Family Radio

Main Image: Beach goers in the Whitsundays
We’ve squashed our curve, and some major coronavirus restrictions are being eased today – including the opening up of the state for all Queenslanders.
Here’s what will be able to take place from noon today:
- With the exception of indigenous communities, Queenslanders will be able to travel anywhere within the state
- You can also stay as long as you like, with the state government encouraging us to get out and visit somewhere in Queensland we haven’t visited before
- Camping sites and caravan parks will reopen across the state
- Gatherings of up to 20 people are now allowed – this includes the family home
- Cafe’s, restaurants and pubs can now have 20 patrons per room or defined area
- Non-contact community sport can return
- Parks, playground equipment, skate parks and outdoor gyms can be used
- Places of Worship can operate with more than 20 people if following an approved COVID SAFE Plan approved by health authorities
- Weddings can have 20 guests plus the couple and celebrant; funerals can now accommodate 50 mourners
- Gyms, yoga studios, indoor sporting centres and dance studios can reopen with up to 20 people at a time for non-contact activities
Visit the Queensland Governments Roadmap to Easing Restrictions website for more information about the changes taking place today.