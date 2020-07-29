Three New COVID Cases and Queensland Puts Restrictions on Sydney Travellers – 96five Family Radio

Three New COVID Cases and Queensland Puts Restrictions on Sydney Travellers By 96five Wednesday 29 Jul 2020

Queensland has today declared the greater Sydney area a COVID-19 hotspot, following increasing cases across the NSW capital.

It comes as three coronavirus cases were confirmed in Logan today, two 19 year old women had returned from Melbourne via Sydney and failed to declare their travel history. The third case is a 22 year old woman who is a close contact of one of the women.

Any individuals who were present at the below locations at the relevant times are asked to immediately self-quarantine and contact 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84).

Location Suburb Date Time Parklands Christian College Park Ridge 22-23 July 2020 9.30am-6pm Madtongsan IV Restaurant Sunnybank 23 July 2020 7-9pm Heeretea – Bubble Tea Shop Sunnybank 23 July 2020 9.25pm YMCA Chatswood Hills Outside School Hours Care Springwood 23-24 July 2020 All Primary Medical and Dental Practice Browns Plains 24 July 2020 3.30-3.50pm Thai Peak Restaurant Springfield 26 July 2020 6.30-9pm Cowch Dessert Cocktail Bar Southbank 27 July 2020 All P’Nut Street Noodles Southbank 27 July 2020 All African Grocery Shop Woodridge (Station Rd) 28 July 2020 All Primary Medical and Dental Practice Browns Plains 28 July 2020 12.25-12.30pm Chatime Grand Plaza Browns Plains 28 July 2020 All

Flight Number Airline Origin Destination Date of arrival Close Contact Rows VA863 Virgin Australia Melbourne Sydney 21 July 2020 Further information pending VA977 Virgin Australia Sydney Brisbane 21 July 2020 Further information pending

If you were passengers of these flights, and have not already been contacted by Queensland Health, please call 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84) and advise that you were a passenger on this flight.

Today, 34 (31 new plus three previously declared) local government areas have been declared hotspots by the Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young, meaning as of 1am Saturday August 1, people who have been there within the last 14 days will be turned away at our border unless they are residents.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said community transmission had increased.

“We have seen more cases of community transmission spreading across a wider area of Sydney,” The Premier said.

“This includes into areas frequented by tourists, travellers and large numbers of Sydney locals.

“Throughout this pandemic we have acted quickly to put the health of Queenslanders first.

“And that’s what we’re doing here.”

Dr Young recommended any Queenslanders currently in these hotspots to make their way home before 1am Saturday.

“If you are in Sydney please take this opportunity to come home to the safety of Queensland,” Dr Young said.

“If an area where you are staying or visiting is suddenly declared a hotspot while you are there, once you return to Queensland, you will have to quarantine for two weeks in a hotel at your own expense,” she said.

The fees for two weeks of accommodation, meals and room cleaning are: $2,800 for one adult; $3,710 for two adults in the same room; and $4,620 for two adults and two children in the same room.

For more information about public health directions, visit www.health.qld.gov.au.