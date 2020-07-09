 Queensland To Shut Out Victorians From Midday Tomorrow – 96five Family Radio

Queensland To Shut Out Victorians From Midday Tomorrow

By 96five Thursday 9 Jul 2020

With the coronavirus outbreak in Melbourne rapidly unfolding, the Queensland Government has announced that the border will be closed to non-residents from Victoria, beginning at midday tomorrow.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has stated on social media that “from noon, July 10, visitors from Victoria will no longer gain access or be able to quarantine in Queensland.  They will be turned around.”

There can be some exemptions from quarantine for essential specialist workers, as well as for health, legal or compassionate grounds.

Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young said this morning that very few exemptions will be granted.

“If someone’s relative is dying they can come to Queensland and go into mandatory hotel quarantine.  If the hospital or palliative care provider can supervise the interaction and can provide PPE, then that person can visit their dying relative.  There are no exemptions to come to Queensland for a funeral, as we know funerals pose a very high risk.”

Truck drivers carrying freight will require a border pass renewed every seven days.

Both the Premier and Deputy Premier Steven Miles have reminded Queenslanders that they should not travel to Victoria for any reason.  Residents returning from Victoria will gain access, but must quarantine in a hotel for 14 days at their expense.

The State Government and Queensland Health are continuing to provide assistance to Victoria in containing the current outbreak.

Qld Health Minister and Chief Health Officer speak to media

#LIVE: Deputy Premier Steven Miles and Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young are announcing new measures to protect Queenslanders from COVID-19.

Posted by ABC Brisbane on Wednesday, 8 July 2020

 

