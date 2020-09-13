The World's First One Dollar Coin Designed to be Donated – 96five Family Radio

According to new research, three in five (57%) Australians say they would be likely to donate this coin if found in their change.

The Mint, as part of its annual release program, intends to distribute millions of these Donation Dollar coins in to circulation over the coming years – one for every Australian. Each of these unique coins features a green centre with a gold ripple design symbolising the ongoing impact each donation makes to those who need it most. Australians could start to see the new “daily reminders to give” appearing in their change from today, as a first run of 3 million coins have been released into circulation.

This innovative concept comes after a tumultuous year for Australia – having faced a bushfire crisis, an ongoing global pandemic and an economic recession – leaving many Australians in need of a helping hand. According to new findings in the Australian Generosity Report, one in five Australians say they’ll require some degree of charitable aid over the next 12 months, either for themselves or family. Thankfully, 50% of Aussies are willing to do their bit, believing “it’s important more than ever” to give to charity in the current climate.

With two in five Australians saying finding a Donation Dollar in their change would encourage them to give to charity more, the Mint is hoping the new coins will promote charitable behaviours and provide Australians with a tangible way to give back to those who need it most – not just in times of crisis, but all year round, in smaller amounts, more often.

Royal Australian Mint CEO, Ross MacDiarmid, said: “The Royal Australian Mint has a rich heritage of producing coins to meet the needs of every Australian. So we’re extremely proud to introduce the world’s first Donation Dollar and tap into the Australian spirit of generosity. Like any other one dollar coin, the cycle of a Donation Dollar is ongoing, as is its potential for positive impact. If every Australian donated a Donation Dollar just once a month, it has the potential to raise an additional 300 million dollars annually for those who need it most. So with Australia’s support, we believe Donation Dollar has the power to make a real difference.”

Once received in their change, a Donation Dollar can be used to donate wherever cash donations are accepted; the power lies in the hands of the receiver to decide where their coin will make the most impact. For example, they can donate it to their charity of choice, to a struggling business, or to anyone in need.

Chair of The Community Council for Australia and Former Chief Executive of World Vision Australia, Tim Costello, has shared his praise and support for Donation Dollar and the difference it will make for those who need a helping hand: “Our immediate reaction when presented with the Donation Dollar was ‘finally an idea that unites every Australian charity, but also every Australian, in a common good’. With research showing almost one in five Australians, who don’t currently give to charity at all, saying the coin would lead to them giving more to charity, there’s no doubt in my mind this is a gift that will benefit those who are most vulnerable in our nation, starting now – a time when many need this kind of helping hand the most.”

Donation Dollar has been praised by a number of well-known Australian advocates, whom each support their own causes, and will be working with the Royal Australian Mint to raise awareness of the new coin and how it can be donated. They include:

Samantha Harris, World Vision Goodwill Ambassador, Indigenous Rights Supporter and Model

Brooke Blurton, RUOK? Ambassador and Youth Worker

Shaynna Blaze, Kids Under Cover Ambassador and Interior Designer

Charities can find out how they can benefit from Donation Dollar by visiting www.donationdollar.com.au. Australian businesses can show their support for the initiative by downloading “accepted here” signage from the Royal Australian Mint’s website.