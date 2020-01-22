Two Australia Day Reminders: “Buy From the Bush”, and “Buy Australian” – 96five Family Radio

Two Australia Day Reminders: “Buy From the Bush”, and “Buy Australian” By 96five Wednesday 22 Jan 2020

By: Clare Bruce

Above: (L-R) Australian Garlic Producers CEO Nick Diamantopoulos, Buy From the Bush founder Grace Brennan, and Darren Turner, head of Australian wool bedding company MiniJumbuk.

The founder of the “Buy From the Bush” campaign Grace Brennan, has reminded Australians to support one another through tough times — while Australian Made Campaign boss Ben Lazzaro is urging us to support local businesses.

Their messages have come in the lead-up to the Australia Day long weekend.

Grace Brennan, the country NSW woman who founded the “Buy From the Bush” social media campaign in October 2019, was the speaker chosen to give the ‘Australia Day Address’ last night in Sydney.

She spoke about the success of her campaign, which promotes rural and regional businesses on social media, and had a massive impact during the Christmas gift buying season. The campaign has helped many small businesses to stay afloat through the crippling drought season.

“At a time when much is made of the divide between city and country, between the left and right, between big business and small business, the strength of a united community (albeit an online community) has achieved real change,” she said. “It has opened conversations, lifted spirits, created jobs and undoubtedly saved businesses.”

“Our community won’t survive on charity. It will survive on good business.’”

But Grace urged her audience to get behind the campaign in more wholistic and long-term ways.

“To really achieve long-term impact, this ‘bush brand’ needs to be developed, marketed and celebrated within the context of a global trend toward meaningful consumption,” Grace said. “And I’m not talking about retail. There is a wealth of services and remote skillsets to be tapped into in the bush also.

“As a fashion designer in Boorowa put it, ‘Our community won’t survive on charity. It will survive on good business.’”

Remember to Buy Australian Made

Meanwhile, the long-running Australian Made Campaign (AMCL) is also reminding consumers to support local growers and manufacturers this Australia Day — by choosing products carrying the iconic green and gold kangaroo label.

More than 2700 businesses are registered to use the AMAG logo, which is regulated by a strict set of rules. The familiar green and gold triangle can now be found on 20,000 products in Australia and around the world.

AMCL chief Ben Lazzaro echoed the message of Grace Brennan, saying now is the time regional and bushfire affected areas need commercial support more than ever.

“We need to rally behind our local businesses,” Ben said. “Every dollar spent on locally made and grown products will have a direct impact on the livelihoods of Aussie farmers and manufacturers, as well as the wider community. We are so lucky to have access to some of the best products in the world made right here in our backyard.”

CEO of Australian Garlic Producers, Nick Diamantopoulos, said buying local wasn’t just a matter of looking after our own backyard; it’s also a guarantee of quality.

“It’s important for consumers to know that what they are ingesting is safe, has full traceability and is grown in a clean, green environment. The Australian Made, Australian Grown logo really represents everything we stand for.”