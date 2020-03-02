Wackadoo! Bluey Birth Certificates Available in Queensland! – 96five Family Radio

Queenslanders can now get their very own Bluey commemorative birth certificate featuring Australia’s favourite Queensland Heeler family.

A licensing deal between BBC Studios and the Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages, Queensland, will see three commemorative certificates inspired by the popular animated series available from Monday 2 March 2020.

Each bespoke design was created by the team behind Bluey, Emmy® award winning and Brisbane-based production studio, Ludo Studio. Bluey Queensland encapsulates the quintessential Queensland neighbourhood with frangipani and jacaranda lined streets and Queensland houses. Bluey Brisbane showcases the view of the city’s skyline from the Heeler family’s verandah and Bluey Beach features the Heeler family on one of Queensland’s many pristine beaches.

Place an online order for a Bluey commemorative birth certificate at www.qld.gov.au/bluey. Applicants must have been born or adopted in Queensland and their birth registered with the Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages.

Bluey is made entirely in Brisbane and follows the adventures of a lovable and inexhaustible six-year-old Blue Heeler puppy who lives with her dad, mum and four-year-old little sister. The series beautifully depicts Brisbane’s suburbs and landmarks including Red Hill and New Farm Park, as well as the Gold Coast and Queensland’s iconic beaches.

A smash hit with families, Bluey is the most-watched series ever on ABC iview with over 200 million program plays* and is the number one children’s series on metro broadcast television in Australia**. The series also picked up a Logie Award for ‘Most Outstanding Children’s Program’ and an AACTA Award for ‘Best Children’s Program’ in 2019 and is currently nominated for an International Emmy Kids Award.

Bluey is produced by the Emmy® award-winning Ludo Studio for ABC KIDS and is co-commissioned by ABC Children’s and BBC Studios. Both series received production support from the Australian Government through Screen Australia, and Queensland Government through Screen Queensland.