2021 World Science Festival Makes a Spark in Brisbane – 96five Family Radio

By 96five Monday 8 Feb 2021

The 2021 World Science Festival Brisbane (WSFB) is back and will offer a dynamic mix of educational, fun and fascinating activities when it opens from Wednesday March 24.

Launching the event today, Minister for the Arts Leeanne Enoch said the 2021 WSFB program offered both a live and digital offering, featuring new events alongside returning fan favourites.

“This landmark festival, which is the only World Science Festival held outside of New York, is proudly supported by the Queensland Government with a $3 million investment each year”, Ms Enoch said.

“The 2021 Festival will take an innovative new format, with the City of Science delivering a free five-day science extravaganza discovering the fun and surprises of science to suburban streets, city-wide.

“For the first time the City of Science will make the Festival accessible across ten Brisbane precincts with 86 events, including live performances, conversations and experiences bubbling away across suburbs from Mount Coot-tha to the Queen Street Mall, Kingston to Carindale, West End to Fortitude Valley, the Queensland Cultural Centre and more.

“With an inspiring program of ideas, events and discussions for people of all ages, the 2021 WSFB aims to unlock how science holds the key to navigating future challenges for our planet.

“Regional Queensland will also have the chance to get hands-on with science throughout the year, with World Science Festival Queensland travelling to Chinchilla, Gladstone, Toowoomba, Townsville and Ipswich,” Ms Enoch said.

Australia’s most loved scientist, Dr Karl will share science’s most Extreme Moments, explore some of the most burning scientific questions in A Night at the Museum and the popular Hatchery will once again give people an intimate view of Australia’s precious loggerhead turtles hatching in their incubation chambers.

Tourism and Innovation Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said World Science Festival Brisbane was a must-do event on the It’s Live! in Queensland events calendar.

“Since the very first event in 2016, World Science Festival Brisbane has gone from strength to strength,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

“More than 700,000 Australians to date have been enthralled by the innovation of World Science Festival Brisbane and contributed more than $32 million to Queensland’s tourism economy.

“It’s because of the great work of Queenslanders on COVID-19 that we’re able to host significant events like World Science Festival Brisbane that support local jobs and fast-track the state’s economic recovery.”

For more information go to worldsciencefestival.com.au