Brisbane One Step Closer to Hosting 2032 Olympics – 96five Family Radio

The IOC has now entered a targeted dialogue with the Brisbane 2032 campaign and the Australian Olympic Committee to host the 2032 Olympic Games.

By Justin Rouillon Thursday 25 Feb 2021

Queensland has overnight moved a step closer to hosting the 2032 Olympics with the International Olympic Committee recommending Brisbane progress to the next stage.

The IOC has now entered a targeted dialogue with the Brisbane 2032 campaign and the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) about their potential to host the 2032 Olympic Games.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the state was already in a good position to host the games with the majority of venues having been constructed.

“This development puts Queensland in the box seat, and I know that every level of government is absolutely united in working together to make this happen. We already have 85 per cent of the venues at the moment, which means we don’t have to build huge stadiums which won’t be used in the future. This gives us hope and opportunity as we go through our economic recovery, and puts Brisbane firmly on that international map.”

Australian Olympic head John Coates has welcomed the decision by the IOC.

“It’s a significant recognition of how the three levels of government and the AOC have worked together. It was a very mature decision by the IOC when you consider there were other cities that had presented (to the IOC) and to say that they would move into targeted dialogue with one city. We can take a lot of encouragement from the decision.”

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said that he couldn’t wipe the smile off his face.

“There’s so much to be excited about, now we need to go through and lock in the plans for improved infrastructure; this is the best opportunity our city, our region and our state has had in generations. We can’t let this go to waste.”

The main reasons why Brisbane 2032 was proposed for the targeted dialogue are: