Brisbane One Step Closer to Hosting 2032 Olympics – 96five Family Radio

By Justin RouillonThursday 25 Feb 2021
Queensland has overnight moved a step closer to hosting the 2032 Olympics with the International Olympic Committee recommending Brisbane progress to the next stage.
The IOC has now entered a targeted dialogue with the Brisbane 2032 campaign and the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) about their potential to host the 2032 Olympic Games.
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the state was already in a good position to host the games with the majority of venues having been constructed.
“This development puts Queensland in the box seat, and I know that every level of government is absolutely united in working together to make this happen. We already have 85 per cent of the venues at the moment, which means we don’t have to build huge stadiums which won’t be used in the future. This gives us hope and opportunity as we go through our economic recovery, and puts Brisbane firmly on that international map.”
Australian Olympic head John Coates has welcomed the decision by the IOC.
“It’s a significant recognition of how the three levels of government and the AOC have worked together. It was a very mature decision by the IOC when you consider there were other cities that had presented (to the IOC) and to say that they would move into targeted dialogue with one city. We can take a lot of encouragement from the decision.”
Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said that he couldn’t wipe the smile off his face.
“There’s so much to be excited about, now we need to go through and lock in the plans for improved infrastructure; this is the best opportunity our city, our region and our state has had in generations. We can’t let this go to waste.”
The main reasons why Brisbane 2032 was proposed for the targeted dialogue are:
- The very advanced Games concept, which is fully aligned with Olympic Agenda 2020 and using 80 to 90 per cent existing or temporary venues.
- The venue masterplan, which has already been discussed with International Sports Federations and the International Paralympic Committee.
- The high level of experience in hosting major international sports events.
- The favourable climate conditions for athletes in July and August, despite the current global challenges caused by climate change.
- The alignment of the proposed Games with South-East Queensland’s long-term strategy (“SEQ City Deal”, February 2019) to improve local transport infrastructure, absorb demographic change and promote economic growth.
- Australia’s sporting success throughout modern Olympic history. The last Games in Oceania were Sydney 2000, which would mean the Games returning to the continent 32 years later.
- The existing and planned transport infrastructure and experience in traffic management, which can adequately meet the demands of the Olympic Games and were successfully implemented for the Commonwealth Games in 2018.
- The existing hotel accommodation inventory, which already meets Games requirements.
- Strong support from all three levels of government, as confirmed on several occasions by highest-level representatives from the City of Brisbane, the Southeast Queensland Council of Mayors, the State of Queensland and the federal government.
- The strong public support and that of the private sector.
- Australia’s high scores on human development indices, in particular its great progress towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.