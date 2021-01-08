COVID-19 Update: Queensland Lockdown Details – 96five Family Radio

Greater Brisbane will enter a three-day lockdown from 6pm tonight until 6pm Monday.

By Shaliysh Robinson Friday 8 Jan 2021

Greater Brisbane will enter a three-day lockdown from 6pm tonight until 6pm Monday, while Sunshine Coast residents have been asked to avoid travelling to the Greater Brisbane Area.

And, churches and places of worship have been instructed to close.

From 6pm tonight, Friday 8 January, until 6pm, Monday 11 January people in the local government areas of Brisbane, Moreton Bay, Ipswich, Redlands and Logan will be required to stay at home except for the following reasons:

Shopping for essentials, food and necessary supplies

Medical or healthcare needs, including compassionate requirements

Exercise with no more than one other person, unless all from the same household

Providing care or assistance to an immediate family member

Work, or volunteering, or study if it is not reasonably practicable to work or learn remotely

Child custody arrangements

Legal obligations

Visit for end of life

Attend funeral or wedding in line with restrictions

Masks will also need to be worn everywhere in those local government areas except if people are at home.

Cafes, pubs and restaurants will be open only for take-away service.

Funerals and weddings will be restricted to 20 guests.

The full list of restrictions also includes:

No more than two visitors to the household per day (in addition to anyone else currently staying in the household), excluding care workers or volunteers

All businesses that can remain open must adhere to one person per 4 square metres with maximum of 20 to 50 with COVID Safe or Industry Plan

Restaurants and cafes to provide takeaway service only

Cinemas, entertainment and recreation venues, gyms etc to close

Places of worship to close

Weddings involve a maximum of 20 people, including the celebrant and witnesses

Funerals involve a maximum of 20 people

Mandatory mask wearing anywhere outside of your home

No visitors to aged care facilities, hospitals, disability accommodation services or correctional facilities

For up-to-date information and FAQs, visit the Queensland Government COVID-19 website.